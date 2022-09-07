Impact100 names 2022 finalists
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City named five nonprofit finalists for three $112,000 grants on Sept. 28. The three nonprofits with the most votes will receive funding.
Impact100 has 336 female members, who will give $336,000 to three organizations. The goal for the all-volunteer organization is to provide five $100,000 grants in five focus areas.
Impact100 Traverse City 2022 finalists by focus area include:
- Arts & Culture — Friends of the Garden Theater (The Garden Theater)
- Education — Traverse City Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, United States Air Force Auxiliary
- Environment, Recreation & Preservation — North Country Trail
- Family — Single MOMM
- Health & Wellness — Traverse City Curling Club, Inc.
Impact100 TC invites new and returning members to commit to 2023 membership by the end of the year by visiting www.impactTC.org or by emailing info@impactTC.org.
Skills gap webinar series begins
TRAVERSE CITY — The first of three webinars focusing on narrowing the skills gap in the region begins Sept. 8 with “Blue Economy.” The webinars are designed for entrepreneurs, employers and employees.
The event hopes to establish northern Michigan and Traverse City as a “global leader for freshwater business development and research,” according to a release.
The webinar is from noon to 1 p.m. and features a panel discussion with 20Fathoms Director Eric Roberts, Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call and Northwestern Michigan College Great Lakes Water Studies Institute Director Hans Van Sumeren. Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/BlueEconomywebinar.
Other events focusing on narrowing the skills gap in northern Michigan include highway construction training at noon Oct. 13 and funding workforce development at noon Nov. 10.
Retirement health care planning
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union offers “Planning for Health Care in Retirement: A Guide to Covering Medical Expenses” at noon Sept. 13 via Zoom.
CFS Financial Adviser Andrew Maniaci and Stefanie Azzarelli present on health care costs that the average retiree can expect. Sign up for the free session at https://bit.ly/3Q55rLa.
SCORE workshop is Sept. 15
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE Chapter will host a free virtual and in-person workshop Sept. 15 at noon.
“Managing Your Time; Managing Your Life” occurs at the main branch of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue or via Zoom. Topics include time management, long-lasting changes to work habits and prioritizing tasks.
Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/yx7uwssz.
Telehealth fair set for Sept. 16
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting a Telehealth (Virtual Care) Fair Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the pavilion in the north parking lot at 1500 Weiss St. in Saginaw.
There will be demonstrations of telehealth options including VA Video Connect, Clinical Video Telehealth Clinic-based visit, Store and Forward including Tele-Eye Screening and Tele-Dermatology and Home Telehealth for management of chronic conditions.
Vendors and staff can answer questions. More information about the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is available at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.
Business Connector Series offeredBELLAIRE — The Antrim County Economic Development Corporation presents the Business Connector Series at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 via Zoom.
Housing North and Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will share their work and how it is related to economic development. Attendees will have time to ask questions.
The webinar will be recorded and uploaded to the Antrim County YouTube channel. Contact: countyadmin@antrimcounty.org.
DGN named top accounting firm
TRAVERSE CITY — Public accounting firm Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth was named a Top 400 firm in the United States by INSIDE Public Accounting.
Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth ranked No. 346 on the list. DGN is one of nine firms based in Michigan and the only one headquartered in the region to make the list.
“It’s an honor for DGN to be recognized as one of the country’s Top 400 firms,” managing partner Shelly Bedford said in a release. “This recognition reinforces our firm’s commitment to creativity, advanced training, multidisciplinary teams and delivering results to our clients and colleagues.”
Two Michigan-based firms with offices in Traverse City made the Top 100. Plante Moran, headquartered in Southfield, ranked No. 14, while Troy-based Rehmann LLC was No. 36.
Founded in 1973, Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth has nearly 50 staff members. The firm is led by partners Brad P. Niergarth, CPA; James G. Shumate, CPA, MST; Bedford, CPA, MST, CVA; Heidi M. Wendel, CPA, CFE; Shelly A. Ashmore, CPA, MST; James M. Taylor, CPA, CFP; Trina B. Edwards, CPA, CGFM; John A. Blair, CPA; Aaron J. Mansfield, CPA; Elizabeth A. Hedden, CPA; and Jonathan P. Benjamin, CPA.
More information on Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth is available at www.dgncpa.com.
Free laundry services continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency continues its Laundry Project from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at Traverse City Laundry, 1131 S. Garfield Ave., and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at Eastfield Laundry.
RJG, Inc. recently hosted a laundry detergent drive to collect bottles of non-scented detergent and dryer sheets for Laundry Project participants. The items will be distributed to project locations.
Laundry service is freely available to people who need it through December. Call 231-947-3780 with questions.
Small distiller applications open
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council opened the application period for the new qualified small distiller program. The online application deadline is Sept. 23.
“Michigan small distillers or an out-of-state entity that is the substantial equivalent of a small distiller” can file an application to earn certification as a qualified small distiller, according to a release.
The small distiller application and more information about the program is available at www.michigan.gov/mdard/business-development/qualified-small-distiller-certificate. With questions, contact MDARD-QualifiedDistiller@michigan.gov.
Learn about the Michigan Craft Beverage Council at www.michigan.gov/mdard/about/boards/craftbeverage.
Leadership roundtable slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The next Traverse Connect leadership roundtable is Oct. 5.
“How Next-Level Thinking Will Make You an Undeniable Leader” will focus on problem-solving skills and decision making. Amanda Blanck, managing partner of the performance-coaching company Deviate, will lead the discussion.
Tickets are $35 for Traverse Connect investors or $75 for non-investors. The event includes a hosted bar.
To register or for more information about the leadership roundtable, visit https://tinyurl.com/ConnectRound.
Grant proposals accepted
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council accepts research grant proposals for 2023. Up to $50,000 is available for research on climate change impacts on Michigan’s craft beverage agricultural supply chain; crop quality; new varieties of hops, fruit, barley or grain in craft beverages; sustainable water use and market research.
Send proposals to MDARD-CraftBev@Michigan.gov by 3 p.m. Oct. 13. More details: https://tinyurl.com/ytmvvbky.
Invitation to bid now open
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation with the Office of The Procurement Executive (USDOP) is seeking proposals from qualified contractors or ongoing government projects.
Bidders must comply with federal laws concerning public works projects. Bids are due by Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.
Bidders for potential commercial contracts should visit the U.S. Department of Procurement website.
SBA calls for nominations
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration calls for nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards.
Nominations should be submitted electronically by Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Awards are presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in May 2023.
Nominations are accepted for Small Business Person of the Year; Small Business Exporter of the Year; Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery (Small Business Disaster Recovery, Small Business Disaster Recovery — Mitigation, Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery — Public Official, Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery Volunteer); Federal Procurement Awards (Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year, Small Business Subcontractor of the Year, Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence, 8(a) Graduate of the Year); Awards to SBA Resource Partners (SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award, Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award, Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year); and Small Business Investment Company of the Year.
To nominate a small business owner or download forms and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw.
For local area contacts and other related information, visit https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/sba-district-offices.
