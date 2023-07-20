Venture North receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding and Development was awarded a $50,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation, the organization announced. The funds “will be used to offer no-cost professional consultation to small businesses to remove gaps and barriers that are hindering their ability to grow,” according to a release.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the DTE Energy Foundation,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in a release. “The grant will build the capacity of small businesses, the economic background of our region, through one-on-one consultation.”
Venture North has provided these consultation services to more than 1,200 businesses in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties, according to the release. Venture North is a certified Community Development Financial Institution and can be contacted at 231-995-7115 or by emailing info@venturenorthfunding.org.
ESOP anniversary
LIBERTY, Missouri — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. marks the 25th anniversary of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
In July 1998, the Ferrell family’s equity interest in the company was transferred to an employee stock ownership trust, which “allowed thousands of employees to have ownership in the company,” according to a release.
The company has several locations in northern Michigan, including Cadillac, Grayling, Kalkaska, Manistee and Traverse City.
SBA training program
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently launched the Military Spouse Pathway to Business Program.
This new business training program will be available nationwide throughout the year. Military spouses with a business idea or who are considering entrepreneurship may sign up for virtual or in-person classes.
Military spouses can sign up and learn more through a Veterans Business Outreach Center. In Traverse City, they can contact SCORE at 231-947-5075 or PTAC of Northwest Michigan at 231-929-5036.
For more details about SBA programs and resources, visit www.sba.gov/milspouse.
Prime Day numbers
SAN JOSE, California — Adobe Analytics data shows consumer spending on this year’s Amazon’s Prime Day.
Consumers spent $6.3 billion on July 12, the second Prime Day event, according to an Adobe release. A total of $12.7 billion was spent online in the United States on both shopping days, July 11-12. This is a 6.1% growth from last year, a new record for Prime Day.
The data also includes what people bought. Appliances, household products, electronics, apparel and office supplies saw increases this year.
Additionally, 6.6% of online orders were placed using “Buy Now Pay Later.” Across both sales days, 6.5% of orders used this feature. Curbside pickup accounts for 20% of online orders on July 12, among retailers who offer this service. Plus, nearly half (44.8%) of online sales were made using a smartphone. Both pickup and mobile shopping are up from last year.
