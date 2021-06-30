Venture North has new publication
TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding and Development released the first issue of its monthly electronic publication, “Northern Lights,” on June 29.
Freelance journalist Amy Lane will be the centerpiece of the new publication, according to a release from Venture North. Her first story will focus on “the people, businesses and philanthropic giving involved with the Regional Resiliency Program,” according to the release.
“It’s important for businesses, community members, other financing institutions and organizations who support us to understand who we are, what we do and the priorities we bring to our work in the 10-county region,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “This is a great opportunity to welcome Amy Lane, an outstanding journalist, to write about those we work with to learn about our organization through their lens. We are fortunate to work with remarkable people, businesses and communities throughout this region and their story is, in many respects, our story too.”
The first edition of “Northern Lights” is available by email or at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Rose Solutions acquires Collier’s
TROY — Rose Pest Solutions in Troy acquired Traverse City-based Collier’s Pest Control.
Rose Pest Solutions claims to be the nation’s oldest pest management company. The Rose Rat Exterminator Co. was founded by Solomon Rose around 1860 in Cincinnati, according to the Rose Pest Solutions website.
Rose Pest Solutions served clients in northern Michigan and the acquisition allows Rose to expand in the region “by absorbing current Collier’s Pest Control clients throughout Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties,” according to the release.
Gary Collier founded Collier’s Pest Control in 1976 and is semi-retiring from his role as president. He will assist in the transition, according to the release.
“We were humbled when Gary Collier reached out to inquire about us taking on the day-to-day operations of his business,” Rose Pest Solutions CEO Russ Ives said in the release. “Collier’s is one of Michigan’s most trusted and well-respected pest control companies, and Rose will continue to honor the outstanding service and loyalty that Collier’s has built over the past 45 years with its clients.”
Rose Pest Solutions will operate out of the current Traverse City office at 801 W. Front St. with plans to move to a larger facility in the future. More information about Rose Pest Solutions is available at www.rosepestsolutions.com or at 800-966-ROS E.
Creative Coast scholarships set
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect is offering four Creative Coast scholarships to attend the 2021-22 cohort of Leadership Grand Traverse.
The scholarships for creative professionals will cover 90 percent of the $2,000 Leadership Grand Traverse fee typically paid by the participants employer. Participants must cover the remaining $200.
To qualify for the scholarship, an individual must work directly in a creative sector found at https://traverseconnect.com/creative-coast-industry-sectors/. To apply, submit the regular Leadership Grand Traverse application by noon July 16 and select ‘I’d like to apply for a Creative Coast Scholarship’ when it asks about paying for tuition.
Michigan Works! joins cause
TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-four northern Michigan counties will receive more than $3 million in funding to combat the opioid crisis, according to a release from Michigan Works!
The funding includes Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties represented by Northwest Michigan Works. The funding will be used to “maintain a healthy, skilled workforce,” according to a release.
The funding “will make it possible to hire and train Certified Professional Life Coaches to assist individuals affected by opioid dependency,” according to the release. Anyone interested in partnering with or participating in the grant can contact Lisa Schut at lisa.schut@networksnorthwest.org.
UIA claimants issued debit cards
LANSING — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will change debit card providers from Bank of America to U.S. Bank.
The change is because of a new contract with the State of Michigan.
Newly eligible claimants choosing the debit card option will be issued the new card. For those current active debit card holders, benefits won’t be deposited onto the new cards until Aug. 25, according to a release. “Claimants are asked to use their current cards as normal until then,” the release said.
Claimants receiving benefits via direct deposit are not affected by this change.
More information on the new debit cards will be available un July. Claimants can update their contact information online through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) or by calling UIA customer service at 866-500-0017. More information is also available at www.michigan.gov/uia.
Report: Beer a $10B business
LANSING — A recent Beer Serves America report said Michigan’s beer industry had an overall economic impact of $9.9 billion in 2020. The report added the industry supported more than 66,000 jobs in 2020.
The report comes from the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute.
Michigan beer distributors employ 4,866 people, the report added.
New logo, website for organization
LANSING — The Michigan Small Business Development Center has a new logo and website, according to a release from the organization.
The new website at www.MichiganSBDC.org features access to training and recorded webinars, tips and best practices for business owners, resources for starting, growing or selling a business, individual consulting and materials translated in Spanish, Arabic and (simplified) Chinese.
LAFCU reading event June 30
LANSING — Lansing Automakers Federal Credit Union offers a free Listen & Learn Space & Science for children age 12 and younger on June 30.
The virtual event begins at 7 p.m. and encourages kids “to read through fun, interesting and informative ways,” according to a release. LAFCU is partnering with Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium and the Impression 5 Science Center.
The book “Rocket Says Look Up!” by Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola will be highlighted. There will also be a drawing for three $20 eGift cards for a bookstore.
Register for the event at www.LAFCU.com/read.
NAR earns ad recognition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Association of Realtors’ campaign for fair housing, “The Fight for Fair,” won several awards.
“The Fight for Fair” won Gold in the real estate category at the Shorty Awards and two BrandSmart awards from the American Marketing Association, a Gold for Cause Marketing and the Grand Champion Award for “the most outstanding entry among all of the individual category winners,” according to a release from NAR. The campaign added a Gold Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the real estate category from the American Business Award and a silver from the American Advertising Awards Chicago Chapter.
The ad campaign was also recognized for “The Battle Home” exhibition in Kansas City’s Union Station.
USDA launches new grant program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture has a new regional economic development grant program.
Rural Innovation Stronger Economy provides grants of up to $2 million “to form job accelerator partnerships and create high-wage jobs, start or expand businesses, and support economic growth in the rural areas of their region,” according to a release.
Applicants can contact their nearest USDA Rural Development State Office for more information about the program. Electronic applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 2 at www.Grants.gov.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors announced a per share dividend of .825 cents on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 20, according to a release from the company. “The October dividend reflects the company’s performance as a predominantly pure-play utility company,” according to the release.
Late last year, DTE announced a plan to spinoff the DTE Midstream business from DTE Energy.
“The spin generates a combined dividend of DTE and DT Midstream that is expected to be higher than DTE’s pre-spin dividend,” DTE Energy President and CEO Jerry Norcia said in the release announcing the dividend.
Priority launches pilot program
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health is launching a pilot of a new maternity management program.
The aim of PriorityMOM is to support and mothers through their pregnancy. The aim is to “reduce the total cost of maternity care, reduce preterm births and postpartum readmissions,” according to a release.
The pilot program will be available to “most fully funded groups and subscribers,” the release said. Information will be sent out to members. Those who qualify and join the program receive a blood pressure cuff and baby sleep sack. Priority Health is offering a $50 gift card to those who complete the program.
