Free laundry services
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency continues its Laundry Project.
Families can do their laundry for free at Eastfield Laundry on the second and fourth Thursday in June, July and August. The project is available on the first and third Thursday of the month at TC Laundry in Garfield Plaza. Summer hours for the project are from 6-9 a.m.
Call 231-947-3780 with questions, to donate or to volunteer with the Laundry Project.
NCCMH rebrands
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health recently began rebranding, including introducing a new logo and an updated website.
The organization serves Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego county residents with a mental health, emotional or intellectual issue.
Visit norcocmh.org or call 877-470-7130 for behavioral health services information. Crisis intervention is available 24/7 by calling 877-470-4668.
Late filing option
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury can assist Michigan taxpayers who missed the April 18 deadline to file their state individual income taxes.
The treasury recommends that overdue tax filers still file to avoid interest and late payment penalties, pay as much tax as they can and claim their outstanding refund. If taxpayers cannot pay the full tax bill, they can request a penalty waiver, make monthly payments through an installment agreement or file an Offer in Compromise to pay less than the full amount.
Connect with the treasury via https://etreas.michigan.gov/iit/home.
Apprenticeship program
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Northwest Michigan Works! and Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium started a new apprenticeship program for corrections officers.
Apprentices receive at least a year of on-the-job training as well as 160 hours of educational instruction. Coursework is provided through several partners including Kirtland Community College, Alpena Community College and North Central Community College.
The program is registered under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Standards of Apprenticeship.
Project approved
MANISTEE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announce Michigan Strategic Fund approval for projects that aim to make Michigan a business-friendly state.
Hotel Ventures Manistee, LLC plans to redevelop an empty single-story motel property at 101 S. Lakeshore Drive in downtown Manistee. The finished facility will include a five-story hotel with more than 100 guest rooms, a restaurant, common space and connection to the public park along Lake Michigan — according to a release. New curb and sidewalk, bike lanes and new public parking spaces along with a new marine launch for public access are also included.
