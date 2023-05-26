ReStore turns 20
TRAVERSE CITY — The Travers City ReStore opened in June 2003 in the back of the Tru-Fit Trouser building on Woodmere Avenue.
The ReStore hosts a 20% off sale and other discounts starting at 10 a.m. June 6 at its current location, 2487 Rice St.
Furniture, appliances, housewares, building materials, outdoor equipment and other home related items are accepted at the donation entrance.
Grants for companies
LANSING — The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development approved a total of $155,000 in grants for Long Road Distillers LLC in Grand Rapids and Manthei Wood Products in Petoskey.
The companies plan to use these awards to increase production space, expand product availability and create 15 jobs — according to a release. Funds came through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food and Agriculture Investment Program, which supports projects “that help expand food and agriculture processing to enable growth in the industry and Michigan’s economy,” according to the release.
Tow to Go activating
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group will activate Two to Go for the 25th year today in Michigan and other states, according to a release. The program is a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road.
“When called upon, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free,” according to the release. Active from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers.
AAA membership is not required, but it may not be available in all areas. “Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go,” according to the release. “It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.”
The phone number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Credit union recognized
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received a 2023 Central Michigan Public Relations Society of America PACE Pinnacle Award for its 2023 Open Enrollment Guide.
The guide, according to a release, “was designed to increase employee awareness of benefit options and streamline the open enrollment process.” The credit union provided dental, medical, vision and other benefit information for its more than 1,000 employees and their families.
Hotel, vacation predictions
WASHINGTON D.C. — The American Hotel and Lodging Association’s recent Hotel Booking Index survey indicates that most adults are more likely to stay in a hotel and go on vacation this summer than in 2022, according to a release.
In the national survey, conducted by Morning Consult, 56% of adults said they are more likely to stay in a hotel this summer than in 2022. Business travelers (77%) and leisure travelers (54%) aim to choose hotels for lodging in the next three months, according to the release. Fifty-five percent of surveyed adults said they’d take more frequent trips and 52% said they’d take longer vacations this summer.
More than 4,100 adults were surveyed in the Hotel Booking Index from April 28 through May 3.
