UIA waives federal overpayments
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency recently announced more than 55,000 claimants will not need to provide approximately $431 million in overpayments for federal pandemic unemployment benefits that were determined as improperly awarded.
Plus, about $11 million is set to be refunded to claimants who were paying back their federal benefits overpayment, or the money will be applied to their outstanding debt.
Waivers apply to federal benefits received before Sept. 4, 2021 — the end of pandemic unemployment benefits programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Claimants should have been notified by the UIA through their Michigan Web Account Manager accounts. Call 866-500-0017 with questions.
Native American roundtable summary
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth recently concluded its roundtable “Economic Empowerment for Native Communities: Harnessing Innovation and Self-Governance to Unlock Economic Potential.”
Roundtable chair Congresswoman Gwen Moore said in a release that the event aimed to foster bipartisan engagement on issues facing Indigenous tribes.
Several stakeholders spoke before the committee and offered recommendations for creating economic opportunities in Native American communities. Topics included issues retaining workers, federal funding disbursement, self-governance and others.
The full discussion is available to view through the Committee’s YouTube channel. Visit fairgrowth.house.gov to learn more.
USDA, EPA launch economic guide
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency present a resource guide to help community organizations access information on boosting economic development in rural areas.
The guide includes programs and services that focus on planning and technical assistance, infrastructure and broadband expansion, entrepreneurship and business assistance and workforce development and livability.
Visit www.rd.usda.gov for more information about rural development and for the resource guide.
Law aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration presents the new Carbon Reduction Program, created under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program aims to provide funds so states can develop carbon reduction strategies and expand transportation options for families.
“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a release. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the president’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”
Michigan will receive $32.3 million in fiscal year 2022 funding and can obtain up to $168.5 million over five years to reduce transportation emissions. Funding goes to projects that reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highways. Projects are determined at the state and local levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.