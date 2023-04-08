Grape meeting set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Grape Spring Kickoff hybrid meeting is April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, 6686 S. Center Highway, or online.
The kick-off meeting includes discussions on enology and viticulture. Five Michigan Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) applicator recertification credits for private and commercial fruit will be offered.
For more information or to get tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-spring-kick-off-meeting-tickets-586043330377.
Shelters receive grants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will distribute $150,000 to 34 registered animal shelters in the state as part of the 2023 Animal Welfare Fund grants.
Funding comes from Michiganders who check the “Animal Welfare Fund” on state tax returns.
Grants help shelters “finance spay/neuter programs, educate others about proper animal care, train staff and provide the means for maintaining animal health throughout local communities,” according to a release.
MDARD received 96 applications from 64 organizations, totaling more than $2 million in requests. MDARD has distributed more than $1.8 million to 283 animal shelters since 2010
Regional animal shelter organizations received 2023 Animal Welfare Fund grants were Homeward Bound (Manistee County Humane Society), $2,000; Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, $2,000; and Otsego County Animal Control & Shelter, $10,000.
More information on the program is available at michigan.gov/animalwelfarefund.
Research grant recipients
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council recently announced the winners of its 2023 research grant program. Projects total $350,000 for research and education.
Michigan State University receives research funds to investigate apple fruit rot control and the diversity of wild yeast, manage field level late season cluster rot of wine grapes, meet grape and wine industry education needs, develop rules for non-barely grains used for craft beverages, new apple varieties for Michigan hard cider production, analyze hop and barley through late season disease management and evaluate corn varieties for the Michigan craft distilling industry.
Phenology Wine and Cider obtains funds to monitor grape growing conditions in Charlevoix County.
