Listening tour
LANSING — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is holding a MI Connected Future Listening Tour at several locations around the state. The meetings are to “get input on the barriers people are facing related to internet access,” according to a release.
Sessions are May 2 in East Jordan (4-6 p.m. at The Boathouse, 204 Water St.), May 10 in Cadillac (4-6 p.m. at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 Mackinaw Trail) and May 11 in Traverse City (4-6 p.m. at Northwest Michigan Works Conference Center, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C).
Economic symposium
BOYNE FALLS — The Northern Lakes Economic Symposium and Showcase goes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 22 at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Topics include talent attraction, technology and more. The event is for local and state government officials, community members, businesspersons, entrepreneurs, chamber members and others.
Tickets are $90 per person at Eventbrite.com. Sponsorship is available. Sales end May 13.
Foundation milestone
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund, marked its fourth anniversary on April 1.
Named after the desk drawer out of which MSUFCU was founded in 1937, the Desk Drawer Fund has gifted more than $1.6 million since 2019.
The fund awarded $487,278 in grants to 46 nonprofit organizations in 2022.
In 2022, the foundation began quarterly Desk Drawer Fund Member Raffles, giving MSUFCU and Oakland University Credit Union members the chance to win up to $20,000 by purchasing raffle tickets at branches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.