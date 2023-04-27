Nonprofits awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative presented $15,000 to five area nonprofits through its Cherryland Cares program.
The recipients are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, the Leelanau County Cancer Foundation, Benzie Senior Resources and Grow Benzie.
Serra Subaru donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru of Traverse City donated $35,925 to the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Funds will go toward Meals on Wheels and early childhood programs.
The donation is part of 15th annual Subaru Share the Love event. Subaru of America, Inc. donated up to $300 for every new Subaru designated vehicle sold between Nov. 17, 2022 and Jan. 3, 2023.
School district rated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Public Schools recently received an AA rating from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings for the 2023 general obligation (GO) school-building-and-site bonds.
According to a release, the rating also “affirmed its ‘AA-’ rating on the district’s existing GO debt.” The rating identified TCAPS’ financial management policies under the Financial Management Assessment.
Business bankruptcy tips
GRAND RAPIDS — With the recent bankruptcy announcements of Bed Bath & Beyond and David’s Bridal, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan provided tips for consumers.
Tips include:
- Collect receipts, proofs of purchase and other documents such as warranties and manuals.
- Check with the bank or credit card used to make the purchase at the now-closed company because the transaction may be disputed “due to failure to receive goods or services.”
- Contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue.
- For returns: if you have a warranty for an item you bought at the store, look into whether the manufacturer or the store issued it.
- Gift Cards: If a gift card was purchased with a credit card, the credit card company may be able to help recover money lost if a business goes under.
Bed Bath & Beyond states they will accept returns and exchanges for items purchased before April 26, 2023 until May 24. Bed Bath & Beyond customers can use gift cards through May 8.
Commented
