Ag conference slated
ST. JOHNS — The 2023 Great Lakes Forage and Grazing Conference is scheduled for March 9 at AgroLiquid, 3055 W. M-21. The conference focuses on efficiency for animals and plants.
The trade show and registration opens at 9 a.m. To register for the conference, visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/2023GLFGC/.
Advance registration deadline is March 7.
Lunch is not guaranteed with signup after March 7. Cost is $45 for Michigan Forage Council members, $60 for non-members and $20 for students.
Registration at the door adds $10 to the ticket price.
Nursery hosts job fair
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery hosts a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at its Kewadin location.
Learn about openings in landscape, retail and café areas. On-site interviews available.
More information: 231-599-2824.
Stewardship applications
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts applications for its Conservation Stewardship Program through March 31.
Michigan farmers and non-industrial private forest owners may apply for annual payments for land stewardship.
The program is for working lands including cropland, pastureland, non-industrial private forest land and land under the jurisdiction of American Indian tribes.
More details: 231-941-0951. farmers.gov
Michigan groups partner
LANSING — The Michigan Manufacturers Association partners with the Michigan Chemistry Council to “further strengthen MMA’s role as the only statewide association solely focused on the Michigan manufacturing industry,” according to a release.
Sara Cambensy was named the executive director of the MCC. She served in the Michigan House of Representatives until December 2022.
“I am very excited about this opportunity to bring even greater attention to the chemical manufacturing sector in Michigan,” Cambensy said in the release. “Chemical manufacturers are a critical component to almost every aspect of manufacturing, so joining forces with MMA will elevate our sector and strengthen our advocacy efforts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.