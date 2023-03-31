Sara Lee Easter event
TRAVERSE CITY — Sara Lee Frozen Bakery hosts a community Easter family fun event at the bakery plant April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sara Lee Cares, in partnership with Teddy Bear Daycare & Preschool and the Salvation Army, will provide volunteers, free food, pie, live music, and an Easter Egg hunt at 2314 Sybrandt Rd.
Tours will also be available of the Sara Lee Frozen Bakery plant.
TCNewTech is Tuesday
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech’s next monthly Pitch Night is scheduled for April 4.
The event at the City Opera House will feature startups vying for a $500 cash prize as determined by a live audience vote. The event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn page and YouTube channel.
The event begins with networking and a cash bar at 5:30 p.m. The five-minute presentations and question-and-answer sessions begin at 6 p.m. The audience votes for winning pitch at about 7 p.m.
RSVP at https://app.tcnewtech.org. For more information, visit TCNewTech.org. To apply for a future Pitch Night, send an email to chris@tcnewtech.org.
EV collaboration
JACKSON — Consumers Energy will provide rebates for electric vehicle chargers at Domino’s Pizza in Alma, Grand Rapids, Ionia, Jenison, Mount Pleasant, St. Johns and Wyoming.
Consumers Energy offers rebates and installation assistance for the electric vehicle chargers through its PowerMIFleet program. The energy company aims to power one million EVs in Michigan by 2030, according to a release.
According to the release, the pizza place plans to use 900 EVs nationwide by the end of 2023, including 24 at the seven Michigan locations.
More details: consumersenergy.com/ev.
Greenleaf receives awards
DETROIT — Greenleaf Trust won a Best and Brightest Iconic Award in Metro Detroit and the Community Engagement Award for the DBusiness Top Corporate Culture Awards.
The Best and Brightest Iconic Award goes to companies that were Elite winners in their regions for five or more years, according to a release.
Greenleaf Trust is a Michigan-chartered wealth management business with locations in Traverse City, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Bay Harbor and Midland.
Retail sales rise
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association reported that February 2023 sales increased over January sales.
The February Retail Index survey shows 59.7, compared to January’s 53.8. Half of Michigan retailers (50%) reported a sales increase, while 40% saw a decrease and 10% observed no change in sales from January.
The seasonally adjusted performance Index is conducted by the MRA with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
