Bus service expands
ELIZABETH, New Jersey — Megabus announced a new partnership with Indian Trails that will allow for expanded service options for 90 cities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.
The new service allows for trips between Ann Arbor and 20 cities, Detroit and 23 cities, Green Bay and 18 cities, Lansing and 20 cities and Milwaukee and 18 cities.
“This partnership will allow us to expand travel opportunities for customers in some existing cities in our network like Detroit and Chicago while also welcoming customers in a plethora of new cities,” Colin Emberson, vice president for commercial at Megabus, said in the release.
“We look forward to our new partnership with Megabus and the continued expansion of our service network,” Indian Trails President Chad Cushman said in the release. “Our mutual customers will surely benefit from the added connections available by merging our two existing networks.”
Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased beginning April 3 at https://us.megabus.com/.
Financial aid webinars
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury offers webinars at 6:30 p.m. April 13 and 27.
The MI Student Aid Outreach Team provides information about college financial aid award letters, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and other resources. Sessions are open to students and families who completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Questions: mistudentaid@michigan.gov; 888-447-2687.
Dental scholarship
LANSING — The Michigan Primary Care Association, the Delta Dental Foundation and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund offer a new scholarship to support dental therapy education.
The MPCA Dental Therapy Scholarship is for dental therapy students who plan to practice in Michigan after graduation. Applications are available April 17 through May 12 at mpca.net/about/dental-therapy-scholarship.
