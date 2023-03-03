Coast Guard award
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City Coast Guard Committee accepts nominations for its Guardian Award, which recognizes an individual member of the Coast Guard, a family member or entire family who is active at Air Station Traverse City and has served the community.
Nominations are due March 31. Learn more at bit.ly/3SE0uM9.
Marketing company awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Great Lakes Bay Ad Club ADDY Awards Show presented nine awards, including four Gold and five Silver, to Greenlight Marketing for its work with the North Branch Outing Club.
The marketing company helped created a brand and marketing campaign for the club, a fishing and hunting group in Grayling.
Free medical program
SOUTHFIELD — The Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers free MedicAlert jewelry and nationwide support service.
MedicAlert jewelry, membership and annual renewal is free if individuals register through the Michigan chapter.
The service provides 24-hour nationwide emergency response for individuals with dementia who wander and have a medical emergency, according to a release.
The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is available 24/7 by calling 800-272-3900.
For more resources, visit alz.org/safety.
School launches program
CEDARVILLE — Great Lakes Boat Building School announces Irish Boat Ship, based in Harbor Springs, as the first member of the new Marine Dealers Education Network.
The MDEN aims to impact prospective marine industry professionals and “build a network for attracting well-trained and prepared graduates,” according to a release.
The boat building school also stated in the release that they want to address the workforce shortage in the Great Lakes marine industry.
Irish Boat Shop’s partnership will include hosting a recruitment day at the school, hosting a student at their facilities and organizing a “Marine Trades Showcase” event to provide information about employment opportunities to high schoolers and community members.
Additionally, the Irish Boat Shop Student Sponsorship will benefit one student annually from the school’s Comprehensive Career Boat Building or Marine Service Technology program. The student receives money for tuition if they work at the boat shop after graduation.
Contact thomas.coates@glbbs.edu for more details about the GLBBS Marine Dealers Education Network.
For student enrollment information, visit www.admissions@glbbs.org or call 906-484-1081.
Commented
