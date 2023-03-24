Students donate to FLOW
TRAVERSE CITY — Deepwater Dunes, the Traverse City Central High School marketing class company, plans to donate $1 from each sale to local organization For Love Of Water (FLOW).
Deepwater Dunes sells water bottles, beach bags and stickers. More details: wallermac88@tcaps.net; 231-933-6500.
U.S. home sales surge
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Existing-home sales increased 14.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted average of 4.58 million, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
The February jump ended a 12-month decline and was the largest monthly percentage increase since 22.4% in July 2020. February sales did decline 22.6% from the previous year, the release said.
The median existing-home sales price decreased 0.2% from the previous year to $363,000.
Month-over-month sales rose in all four major U.S. regions. All regions posted year-over-year declines.
“Conscious of changing mortgage rates, home buyers are taking advantage of any rate declines,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “Moreover, we’re seeing stronger sales gains in areas where home prices are decreasing and the local economies are adding jobs.”
Jobless rate constant
LANSING — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.3 percent, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
Total employment in Michigan rose by 3,000, while unemployment remained constant over the month, resulting in a workforce increase of 3,000 in January.
“Michigan’s labor market saw little movement between December and January,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of Michigan’s Center for Data and Analytics, said in the release. “The state’s unemployment rate remained flat, while payroll jobs rose slightly.”
The United States unemployment rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point between December 2022 and January 2023 to 3.4%, the release said. Michigan’s January jobless rate was 0.9% above the national rate.
