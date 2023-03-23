Hot dog bun recall
FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Perfection Bakeries, which does business as Aunt Millie’s, is recalling 8-count packages of Our Family White Hot Dog Buns because they may contain undeclared sesame, according to a release from the company.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the release said.
The recalled Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct. were distributed in retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. The product UPC is 0-70253-75107-3, and include Best By Dates 4-9-2023 and earlier.
Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumer who believes they are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek medical attention. Questions can be directed to Aunt Millie’s at 1-800-995-8245, ext. 276 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Loan program launches
LANSING — The Michigan
Economic Development Corporation recently announced the new Michigan Economic Opportunity fund, a $10 million micro-business loan program for women, veterans and entrepreneurs of color in Michigan.
Michigan Women Forward, a community development financial institution, will manage the fund and process applications and referrals from bank partners. The MEDC provided a $1 million grant, the State Small Business Credit Initiative supplied $1.5 million, Huntington National Bank contributed $1.5 million and the Ballmer Group supplied $1.5 million to support the program, according to a release.
Business persons can apply for up to $50,000 in loans at miwf.org.
DTE invests in businesses
DETROIT — DTE Energy invested $2.5 billion in Michigan businesses in 2022 to create more than 11,000 jobs in the state, according to a release.
The company’s local spending in 2022 increased 13.5% over 2021. Last year, DTE spent more than $894 million with suppliers and $900 million with Detroit-based companies, according to the release.
DTE invested almost $19 million with 120 companies in northwest and northeast Michigan.
Michigan companies can get information about bid opportunities at DTE at dteenergy.com/supplychain.
Illegal shippers in court
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission won two court cases against illegal alcohol shippers in February.
New Jersey-based M & M Wines Corp. is required to pay $9,500 and stop selling and shipping wine in Michigan.
Hawaii-based Island Distillers Inc. must pay $25,000 and stop illegal sales and shipments of its products into Michigan.
“These enforcement actions are just the latest examples of holding illegal out-of-state companies accountable for breaking our laws and jeopardizing Michigan small businesses, jobs and critical tax revenue in our communities,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, in a release.
According to the release, illegal alcohol shipments are not tracked under Michigan’s laws so they cannot be verified as safe to consume. Illegal shippers also do not pay taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.