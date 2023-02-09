Traverse Connect publishes annual report
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect released its 2022 Annual Report to its investors and partners on Wednesday. The report is a summary of Traverse Connect’s priorities and accomplishments in its third year.
“The Grand Traverse regional economy enjoyed considerable positive momentum throughout 2022,” Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call said in the release. “The Traverse Connect 2022 Annual Report highlights the accomplishments of our region’s businesses, the strategic goals and priorities accomplished by Traverse Connect to support their growth, and the growth of our regional economy.”
The annual report also highlights area businesses, the ongoing expansion of the Michigan’s Creative Coast and the organization’s progress on its strategic goals.
The full report can be viewed at https://traverseconnect.com/economic-development/traverse-connect-2022-annual-report/.
TBCAC launches program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center recently started the three-month campaign “Seeds for Protection.”
Community members are invited to donate monthly. Honor Bank plans to match the first $5,000, according to a release. Additionally, the first 800 people to sign up for the campaign will receive a packet of locally-cultivated seeds from Wild Juniper Nursery.
Contributions can be made through https://bit.ly/3X8dme4.
HR scholarships offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Human Resource Association offers a $2,000 college scholarship to a student pursuing a degree in human resources.
Students should be high school graduates and/or current residents of Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee or Kalkaska counties.
A completed application and essay are due April 1. Applicants should be notified of the results in May. Apply via https://tahratc.org/form.php?form_id=18&c=1. More information: scholarships@tahratc.org.
Media group is Google partner
BEAR LAKE — Bartholomew Media Group recently became a certified Google partner.
According to a release, this means BMG can offer contractors additional services like website design, SEO and Google Ads. Visit bartholomewmediagroup.com for more details.
