Forestry grants available
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service will provide $41 million through the 2023 Wood Innovations Grant and 2023 Community Wood Grant programs.
Funds are for wood projects and community wood energy facilities.
Grant applications are accepted until 5 p.m. March 23. More details about the programs can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/science-technology/energy-forest-products/wood-innovation.
Auction sponsors sought
LAKE LEELANAU — The Lake Leelanau Lake Association is looking for sponsors and donors for its annual spring auction, which runs virtually from April 17-30.
Businesses and individuals may become sponsors at the gold ($2,500), silver ($1,000) or bronze ($250) level. Sponsors receive recognition in print, email and social media.
Sponsors and donors can sign up via bit.ly/LLLA2023. Contact: auction@lakeleelanau.org.
Electric investment
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest $2.7 billion to assist 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. Michigan received $273,696,000 in loans, according to a release.
The Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association, based in Gladstone, will use a $10,900,000 loan to connect 735 customers and build or improve 84.13 miles of line in the Upper Peninsula. Great Lakes Energy Cooperative, based in Boyne City, will use a $262,796,000 loan to connect 5,030 customers and work on 438 miles of line in western and northern Michigan.
Aid for dairy farmers
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced additional assistance for dairy producers, including another round of funds through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and a new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program.
According to a release, these programs aim to support small- and medium-sized dairy operators.
“USDA is announcing a second set of payments of nearly $100 million to close-out the $350 million commitment under PMVAP through partnerships with dairy handlers and cooperatives to deliver the payments,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt.
More information about the PMVAP is available at https://www.ams.usda.gov/pmvap.
Learn more about the ODMAP at farmers.gov.
