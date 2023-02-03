AAA: Cruise industry eyes rebound
DEARBORN — After several years of “challenges and uncertainty,” cruise lines are gearing up for a strong 2023.
A new AAA survey finds 52% of U.S. adults are “just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before the pandemic,” according to a release. That number was 45% one year ago.
December unemployment is up
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced that the not seasonally adjusted jobless rates went up in 16 of Michigan’s 17 labor markets in December.
“Regional labor markets demonstrated employment and workforce reductions during December,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “However, preliminary annual average jobless rates declined markedly over the year.”
According to the release, regional jobless rates ranged from 3-7.7% in December, while unemployment rate advances were 0.1-1.5%. Additionally, total workforce levels and total employment were down in December, with 81 Michigan counties experiencing unemployment gains that month.
Pending home sales increase 2.5%WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales increased in December for the first time since May 2022, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
The Midwest and Northeast regions saw month-over-month reductions while the South and West posted monthly increases, according to the release. All four U.S. regions saw year-over-year decreases in transactions, with the West experiencing the largest decline.
“This recent low point in home sales activity is likely over,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “Mortgage rates are the dominant factor driving home sales, and recent declines in rates are clearly helping to stabilize the market.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.