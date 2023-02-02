Michiganders can claim tax credit
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Treasury encourage eligible state residents to claim their federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) when filing 2022 individual income tax returns.
The EITC aims to provide “an average of $3,000 in combined tax refunds to more than 700,000 families,” Whitmer said in a release. If a federal credit is granted, the state will provide 6% additional credit when taxpayers file their state tax return.
Eligible working families are determined by their income, filing status and number of qualifying kids claimed as dependents.
To learn more about the EITC, visit www.irs.gov/eitc. More information about state of Michigan income taxes is available at www.michigan.gov/incometax.
Q3 credit union report released
LANSING — The National Credit Union Administration recently provided its third quarter 2022 report.
According to a release, the Q3 Member Benefits Report shows Michigan credit unions contributed $485 million in “direct financial benefits to Michigan’s 5.94 million members” in the past 12 months. Benefits equal $84 per member or $175 per household.
Michigan credit union membership in quarter 2 was similar to quarter 1. The release also states that membership growth in the Traverse City area was 4.1% with Detroit at 4.3% and Lansing at 1.8%. Loan growth in Traverse City was 21.6%, compared to 13.7% in Alpena, 14.7% in Lansing and 17% in Detroit.
Read the full Q3 2022 NCUA Call Report at https://bit.ly/3wwA6tA.
National Data Privacy Day held
GRAND RAPIDS — Saturday was National Data Privacy Day and the Better Business Bureau issued a reminder to consumers to safeguard personal information to avoid potential scams, fraud and identity theft.
BBB tips include:
- Share with care. Consider who will see a social media post and what information it might reveal. Some social media quizzes give scammers access to security question answers.
- Manage privacy settings.
- Make passwords long and strong by using a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts.
- Consider two-factor authentication.
- Don’t click on unfamiliar links.
- Pay attention to internet-connected devices.
- Never share personal information with someone you don’t know.
- For more information, visit https://www.bbb.org/all/cyber-security-resources or https://staysafeonline.org/resources/.
