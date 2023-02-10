Credit union bill passes
LANSING — The Credit Union Board Modernization Act passed on Jan. 30. This changes the Federal Credit Union Act to allow credit union boards to meet at least six times each year instead of 12 times, according to a release.
“The Credit Union Board Modernization Act is a welcome change to our board operations,” said Michigan Credit Union League CEO Patty Corkery in the release. “The current board requirements place an undue burden on credit unions, especially smaller organizations with fewer employees and resources.”
The bill, according to the release, applies to credit unions with a CAMELS composite rating of 1 or 2 and a management rating of 1 or 2. Additionally, the act does not apply to new credit unions in their first five years.
Bank announces dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation Board of Directors recently announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per share.
This dividend is payable on Feb. 24 to shareholders of record on Feb. 16. This amount, according to a release, represents a 5% increase over the quarterly dividend rate paid in each quarter of 2022.
Nessel: Beware of scams
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently issued an alert to Michigan residents to be aware of tax scams.
These could include an individual pretending to be an IRS agent, tax specialist or collection agency. Contact is commonly made by phone, but scammers can also send emails or texts, according to a release.
The release also states that the IRS will not threaten arrest or a lawsuit for failing to pay; demand taxes are paid without appeal; ask for credit card numbers over the phone or call to request immediate payment through a prepaid debit card, gift card, bitcoin, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.
Instead, the IRS will mail a bill to taxpayers who owe. Payments should go to the U.S. Department of Treasury. More details about IRS and tax scams are available at www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.
DTE declares dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock, according to a release. The quarterly dividend is payable April 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20.
DTE Energy also said in the release that 2022 marked “a year of continued progress toward cleaner energy including agreements for two of the largest renewable energy purchases made in the U.S. from a utility and two coal plant retirements.”
