SCORE workshops on Dec. 8, 15
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter has a pair of free virtual workshops scheduled for Dec. 8 and 15.
“Reach Customers online with Google in 2023” is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 8. Pamela Starr, one of Google’s professional national trainers, will lead the workshop teaching how businesses can use Search Engine Optimization and Smart Campaigns to promote their companies. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ycy459k7.
“Social Media Marketing Your Business, Part 2 of 2” is scheduled for Dec. 15 at noon. Wise Digital Marketing Founder and CEO Melissa McClary Davis will lead this workshop. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3bzhjcv9.
Parents, kids invited to workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers a Mini Money Masters Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 for parents and their children under 17. Participants complete activities during the workshop.
Additionally, families can sign up for the “Double Your Dollars” or the Individual Development Account (IDA) match-savings programs starting at 5 p.m. Call 231-947-3780 with questions or to preregister for these programs.
State minimum wage increasing
LANSING —Michigan’s minimum wage will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 an hour on Jan. 1, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Effective January 1, 2023:
- The minimum hourly wage will increase to $10.10 per hour.
- The 85% rate for minors ages 16-17 increases to $8.59 per hour.
- The tipped employee rate of hourly pay increases to $3.84 per hour.
- The training wage of $4.25 per hour for newly hired employees ages 16-19 for their first 90 days of employment remains unchanged.
Pending litigation might affect this minimum wage increase, according to the release. For more information about pending litigation and potential amended minimum wage rates as a result of it, visit Michigan.gov/WageHour.
Reynolds Jonkhoff open house slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home is holding a Holiday Open House on Dec. 10 from 4-7 p.m.
The community is invited to tour three floors of the Perry Hannah House located at 305 Sixth Street to view Christmas trees, music, flowers, books and more. Guests are invited to bring an unwrapped toy or items for the Father Fred food pantry.
Amoritas Vineyards marks five years
LAKE LEELANAU — Amoritas Vineyards opened its tasting room on Dec. 6, 2017. Amoritas Vineyards is owned and operated by Michael Goodell and his two children, Matthew and Emily.
Amoritas will mark the milestone on Dec. 10 and offer $5 flights and glasses. Amoritas will also host a Dec. 15 Wine Pairing Dinner with Little Traverse Inn. Call (231) 228-2560 for reservations.
Going PRO deadline Dec. 12
TRAVERSE CITY — The deadline to apply for a Going PRO Talent Fund grant for fiscal year 2023 is Dec. 12 at noon. The application period opened on Nov. 21.
The Going PRO Talent Fund “makes awards to employers to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees,” according to a release from Networks Northwest. Training funded by these grants “must be short-term and fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer” and also “must lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry,” according to the release.
Businesses interested in learning more or applying for funding should contact Northwest Michigan Works! at https://www.nwmiworks.org/employer/meet-the-business-services-team/. More information about the program is available at Michigan.gov/TalentFund.
Leadership seminar slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host its final Leadership Roundtable event for 2022 on Dec. 13.
Deviate Founder and CEO Ryan Blanck will host “What It Takes to Be a Leader Worth Following” from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Delamar Traverse City. Cost is $75 and $35 for Traverse Connect investors. Appetizers and bar are included in the ticket price.
More and registration information is available at https://tinyurl.com/5brwt4d5.
Changes announced at NPalliative
TRAVERSE CITY — NPalliative, located at 815 Business Park Drive Suite A, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday beginning on Jan. 2.
“We will be working more closely with home care and hospice agencies after business hours to meet the needs of our palliative care clientele,” according to a release. NP providers will see clients on weekday visits for urgent needs and staff will continue to cover calls 24/7. Clients and caregivers can reach a triage nurse at any time day or night by calling the office number (231) 421-6921.
NPalliative also announced new services to assist its clients with staffing expanding to Cognitive Assessment & Advanced Directive Nurse Practitioners, Mental Health Nurse Practitioners and Office-Based Triage Nurse Practitioners.
Chamber Alliance releases update
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance released an expanded 2022 Third Quarter Update of the organization’s accomplishments to its member organizations last week.
The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations in the region. The alliance has more than 7,000 member businesses from across northern Michigan.
“The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance advanced several key priorities this summer and fall, with all of our top state budget priorities receiving funding,” Alliance Chairperson and Charlevoix Chamber President Sarah Van Horn said in the release. “We also worked to draft compromise legislation that would create assessment parity with short-term rentals while addressing the need for workforce housing, which remains a top concern for many of our members.”
The coalition hosts the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in January.
Christmas decorating contest winners
ELK RAPIDS — Cellar 152, Elk Rapids District Library and Swim to You were the winners of the Let’s Light Up Elk Rapids Christmas decorating contest held by the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Other participating businesses were GETA Design, Haystacks, Hufford Vision, MI Family Chiropractic/R.E.D, My Michigan Roots, River St. Market, Short’s Pull Barn, Stoney Cabin Toys, Tiny Traveling Boutique, Village Market and Word Love Goods.
MAC CA$H coming to Mackinaw
MACKINAW CITY — The Greater Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce is launching a community gift certificate program called MAC CA$H.
Once purchased, certificates are emailed to the recipient and printed. These certificates can be used at participating MAC CA$H merchants for a variety of services. The chamber is using Holland-based Conpoto. MAC CA$H can be purchased from the MackinawChamber.com website.
“The new program encourages local spending, offers a much-requested community gift certificate program, and provides larger employers with a local alternative for employee and client recognition,” according to a release.
Encore Financial supports First Tee
CHEBOYGAN — Northern Michigan financial services firm Encore Financial Group is supporting First Tee with a $1,000 donation to the Cheboygan County Junior Golf Academy.
The gift is part of the “Encore for Gifting” program which donates to a charity in one of the communities the company serves each quarter. Charities are nominated by community members and chosen by a panel from Encore.
The Cheboygan County Junior Golf Academy primarily funds the annual cost of the First Tee program.
“Encore for Gifting” is accepting nominations from all communities that Encore Financial Group serve in Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. For more information or to nominate an organization, visit encorefinancialgroup.net/nominate or call 231-627-1023.
Sponsorship openings available
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech, which did not hold a Pitch Night in December, has openings available for 2023 sponsorships.
For more information on becoming a 2023 sponsor, visit https://tcnewtech.org/.
Career Exploration and Awareness Month
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging state residents to investigate career pathways during Career Exploration and Awareness Month in December.
Individuals are encouraged to visit the Michigan Career and Education Pathfinder. There are also more than 100,000 current openings at MiTalent.org, according to a release from LEO.
The state’s Regional Career Outlook reports has a breakdown of career outlook data in each of the state’s 10 regions.
Retail sales up over Thanksgiving
LANSING — Credit card sales increased 3.88% over the Thanksgiving weekend versus 2021, according to a release from the Michigan Retailers Association.
The MRA is encouraging Michiganders to take the Shop 3 Challenge “by adding at least three local merchants to their list of shopping destinations and purchasing holiday gifts,” according to the release.
A 2022 MRA-commissioned study found that Michigan shoppers spend $30.3 billion annually online and outside of Michigan. A 10% reduction in out-of-state purchases would add $2.2 billion in gross economic output and increase employment by more than 16,000 jobs, according to the release.
Regional jobless rates remain stable
LANSING — Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates changed little in October, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
Michigan labor market area unemployment rates in 17 areas of the state ranged from 3.1-5.4% in October. Six areas displayed minor rate reductions over the month. The Northwest Lower, Northeast Lower, Monroe and Detroit metropolitan statistical areas exhibited minor rate increases of 0.1% while seven areas showed no change in jobless rate, according to the release.
Unemployment rates receded in nine Michigan regions as compared to October 2021. Seven labor market areas demonstrated jobless rate advances from October 2021 while Kalamazoo-Portage showed no change.
Team Gives donates nearly $6M
GRAND RAPIDS — The Meijer Team Gives program will donate $3 million to more than 500 nonprofits in 2022, according to a release from the retailer. The nonprofits are chosen by Meijer team members and comes off a $2.8 million donation in 2021, the first year of the program.
Each store and distribution facility is given $10,000 to donate to one nonprofit or split between two in their respective communities. The 2022 program expanded to include six new stores.
Four Meijer stores in Michigan — Manistee, Lansing, Rivertown Market in Detroit and Royal Oak — and three others in Howard, Wisconsin; Warsaw, Indiana; and Cold Springs, Kentucky — were given an extra $5,000 each.
State receives employment grant
LANSING — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the state was awarded a $7.6 million federal grant “to launch a new initiative designed to reduce recidivism among justice involved citizens and increase their successful participation in employment and training opportunities,” according to a release.
The Michigan Citizen Reentry Initiative will initially expand in-reach services to hundreds of inmates at the Milan Federal Correctional institution who are nearing release. MiCRI will expand to other residential reentry centers in other parts of the state, using an employer-led approach.
Education Trust for holiday season
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust is reminding people that contributions to a child’s 529 prepaid tuition savings program might make a great gift for the holiday season.
The 2023 enrollment period for a new MET contact is now open. MET, the nation’s first 529 prepaid tuition plan, has a tax advantage. To qualify for a deduction on this year’s state tax return, purchases or contributions must be made by Dec. 31.
More information is available at SETwithMET.com or 800-MET-4-KID.
