Women’s group meets Jan. 5
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2022 on Jan. 5 in the upper level of the Mills Community House in Benzonia.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care has presented $132,900 to Benzie County charities since it began in October 2018. The organization donated $13,500 to The Mills Community House at its October 2021 meeting to assist with the construction of restrooms on the upper level of the facility.
New members are welcome and can register at the Jan. 5 meting. More information on the organization and the Jan. 5 meeting is available by sending an email to benzie100wwc@gmail.com or by calling Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Form available electronically, by mail
LANSING — Those who received jobless benefits this year can receive a copy of their 1099-G tax form from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency electronically or by mail.
Claimants have until Jan. 2 to request an electronic version of the 1099-G through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). Those who do not request an electronic 1099-G will have a copy sent through the U.S. postal mail.
The online 1099-G form is available by going to the “I Want To” heading at MiWAM, clicking on the 1099-G link, and clicking on the 1099-G letter for the 2021 tax year.
Claimants are also reminded that benefits are taxable, so any unemployment compensation received this year must be reported on tax returns.
Claimants with questions about can call UIA Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employers can call 1-855-484-2636. More information is also available at www.Michigan.gov/UIA.
MMAP volunteers are needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan is seeking MMAP (Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program) volunteer counselors.
Volunteer counselors assist older adults and disabled Medicare beneficiaries with healthcare insurance options. Volunteer counselors helped people save about $3 million regionally last year, according to a release.
Volunteers prepare for certification with online training as well as a three-day virtual training session. Volunteers receive mentoring and support. Familiarity with computers and the Internet is a plus.
Volunteer counselor applications are due by Jan. 15. To apply or for more information, contact Sarah at (231) 947-8920 or by email at strovens@aaanm.org.
CPR, first-aid certification class
TRAVERSE CITY — Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan will offer a CPR and first-aid certification class Jan. 18.
The class runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Builders Exchange office, located at 1373 Barlow St. in Traverse City.
Contractors are required to have at least one person with a valid certificate in first aid training at each work site to render assistance. Under the guidance of Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters, the course will provide the skills to handle work site accidents and emergencies. Those who successfully complete the class will receive the American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Certificate.
Cost is $85 for Builders Exchange members and $100 for all others. Lunch is included.
The class is limited to 10 participants. RSVP by email before the Jan. 13 deadline to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Bank awarded $400,000 grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Independent Bank was awarded a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program grant. The grant will be used to to support the Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Corporation’s construction of the Vineyard View Apartments, located at 525 N. Marek Road in Suttons Bay.
Construction of eight affordable housing apartments is expected to begin in May 2022 and be completed by July 2023. The two 2-story buildings will hold six 2-bedroom and two 3-bedroom apartments. Eligible tenants will earn between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.
The development is “designed to be carbon neutral, with a focus on increased energy efficiency and low resident utility costs,” according to a release.
Independent Bank sponsored Homestretch in application of the AHP grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis. The awards were part of $6.9 million in highly-competitive grants awards to 16 projects in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.
Cherryland Cares presents $15,700
GRAWN — Cherryland Cares recently awarded $15,700 to three northwest Michigan area nonprofits: Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, TART Trails, Inc. and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Cherryland Cares awarded $67,805 in funding in 2021. Cherryland Cares has awarded more than $630,000 since the program began in 2006.
Cherryland Cares is funded by Cherryland electric bill customers rounding up their monthly bill to the nearest dollar. The fund is overseen by five volunteer Cherryland Cooperative members who review grant applications and allocate money to nonprofit seeking assistance.
Treasury: Consider fund donation
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding individuals to consider a tax-deductible donation to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.
The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund provides scholarships “to young adults who have experienced foster care and are enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university,” according to a release. Check donations to the MET Charitable Tuition Program Contribution are payable to the State of Michigan Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund. Credit or debit card donations can be made to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Donation Pay Site.
Donations postmarked by Dec. 31 are eligible for a tax deduction in the year they are made.
More information is available at www.fosteringfutures-mi.com or by calling 1-888-4-GRANTS (888-447-2687).
State of the Community slated
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth State of the Community event is scheduled for Jan. 12 at the Banks Township Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations begin at 6 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce. Refreshments are sponsored by Charlevoix State Bank.
LMCU acquires Pilot Bank
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the acquisition of Tampa’s Pilot Bank.
The largest credit union and mortgage lender in Michigan, LMCU has been “a growing presence in Florida since 2015 and expanding into the Tampa/St. Petersburg market is a natural progression,” according to a release from the credit union. LMCU has 19 branches in southwest Florida with the six branches acquired from Pilot Bank.
Polit Bank Chairman and CEO Roy Hellwege will serve as the president of LMCU’s Central Florida region, according to the release.
LMCU has more than 520,000 members, employs more than 1,550, has assets in excess of $11.5 billion and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $13 billion, according to the release.
Manistee foundation awards $513,774
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation announced recipients of its final grant cycle of 2021 and other awards totaling $513,774. The Foundation recently awarded $347,820, its largest grant ever, to Networks Northwest “to support multi-use trail construction activities along two priority segments in Thompsonville and Copemish that connect to the Betsie Valley Trail system in Benzie County,” according to a release.
Additional grants from the The Minger Family Endowment Fund, established in 2017, include:
- $22,500 to the City of Manistee for the Manistee Family Disc Golf Course project
- $30,000 to the village of Onekama to repair the ADA Jetty in the Onekama Village Park
- $14,800 to Friends of SMARTrails
- $32,200 to the Manistee Conservation District for the Dublin Heights Sports Club Wellston Arboretum Trail project
- $36,000 to the Village of Kaleva to resurface the abandoned railroad bed from 9 Mile Road to the industrial park
- $2,000 to the Wexford Missaukee Manistee Great Start Collaborative for “Story Time on the Go – Winter Edition”
- $5,000 to the Shoreline Cycling Club to groom a new fat bike trail
The Fall 2021 Grant cycle awards totaling $17,454 included:
- $1,500 to the Portage Lake Garden Club
- $5,000 to the Manistee Conservation District
- $5,000 to the Arts & Cultural Alliance for the James Earl Jones/Donald Crouch Sculpture & Mentorship Project
- $5,000 to the PoWer! Book Bags Early Learner Literacy Project
- $954 to Manistee Area Public Schools Kennedy Elementary for the Helping Michigan History Come Alive Project
Information about the Foundation’s 2022 grant cycles and guidelines are available at www.manisteefoundation.org.
Treasury: Time to update addresses
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is encouraging state taxpayers to check with current and/or previous employers and financial institutions to ensure they have up-to-date addresses on file for the 2022 income tax filing season.
“By ensuring employers and financial institutions have the latest address information on file, W-2s and other financial documents can be mailed to the correct address” and reduce delays when filing tax returns, according to a release.
Forms and instructions may be viewed and downloaded from www.michigan.gov/taxes beginning in January. Income tax filers are also encouraged to submit electronic returns and more information is available at www.mifastfile.org.
Taxpayers can use direct debit when e-filing 2021 returns. State income tax filers also have the option of making payments electronically using the Department of Treasury’s e-Payments system.
More information about Michigan taxes is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes or by following the Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury. Federal tax information is available at www.irs.gov.
Share repurchase plan announced
GRAND RAPIDS — The Independent Bank Corporation board of directors announced a 2022 share repurchase plan will last through Dec. 31, 2022.
Under the terms of the 2022 plan, the Independent Bank Corporation is “authorized to buy back up to 1,100,000 shares, representing approximately 5% of its common stock,” according to a release.
When the plan began on Dec. 17, the Independent Bank Corporation had repurchased “789,358 shares of its common stock at an average price (including commissions) of $21.14 per share,” according to the release.
MSHDA board OKs amendment
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board approved an amendment to the 2022-2023 Qualified Allocation Plan.
The QAP “sets policies and procedures for the administration of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and supports the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing in Michigan,” according to a release. The amendment will allow MSHDA to allocate additional credit to developments experiencing construction cost increases and supply chain issues.
MSHDA also authorized a Housing Development Fund grant to the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan.
Rural telehealth usage surges
LANSING — Connected Nation released a follow-up to its 2020 study on telehealth titled, “Bringing Health Care Home: Telehealth Trends in Rural Michigan.”
As of July, telehealth usage “had grown by an estimated 3,003% over pre-pandemic rates among Medicare users alone,” according to a release. Connected Nation Michigan revisited five rural Michigan counties from its initial study: Dickinson, Gladwin, Osceola, Roscommon and Sanilac.
The study also found “households that went online to interact with health care providers rose significantly, from 34% in 2019 to 54% of households in 2021,” according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.