UIA offices close
LANSING — Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offices are closed Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.
Unemployed persons may certify for benefits during those days using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). Certification over the phone is not available during closures. Additionally, individuals may experience delays before their benefits are deposited into their accounts or loaded onto debit cards during the holidays.
MiWAM is available 24/7 at Michigan.gov/UIA.
Tech presentations slated
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech hosts its next Pitch and Networking Event at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at City Opera House. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Several presenters highlight their new technology product or business idea. Each presenter gets 5 minutes to share and 5 minutes to answer questions.
Register at tcnewtech.org.
Women’s group to meet
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care hosts its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Mills Community House.
New members may register at the meeting. More information: benzie100wwc@gmail.com; 231-882-9373.
Orchard, vineyard show coming
ACME — The 2023 Northwest Michigan Orchard and Vineyard Show is Jan. 17-18 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Both days feature programs and vendor exhibitions concerning the tree fruit (apples and cherries) and wine grape industries. The Cherry Marketing Institute annual meeting and lunch is Jan. 18. It is free for cherry growers who preregister by calling 517-669-4264 or emailing usacherries@gmail.com.
Cost is $50 in advance. Sign up by Jan. 16 via Eventbrite.com. Register for $55 starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 at the resort.
Hotel offers day passes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Delamar presents the Snow Days Day Pass and cabanas for locals and visitors.
Day passes are available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays through March 31. These include access to the hotel pools, discounts at Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, snowshoe rental and more. Cost is $35 per adult and $25 for ages 3-12. Reserve via delamar.com/snow-days-day-pass.
Additionally, cabanas are rentable from noon to 7 p.m. daily. Cabanas fit six guests for two hours and include access to the outdoor heated pool. Call 231-421-2150 to reserve.
November sales stable
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association reports that November sales remain flat, compared with October.
The November Retail Index survey shows 52.6, an increase from October’s 48.9, according to a release.
Close to half of Michigan retailers (42 percent) reported more sales than in October, while 41 percent found a decrease and 17 percent saw no change in sales.
The Index is conducted by the MRA with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
Italian eatery serves guests
HARBOR SPRINGS — Pop-up Italian restaurant Bella Sorpresa is open inside the Country Club of Boyne at The Highlands throughout the winter season.
Resort guests may take a shuttle to the club. The eatery also serves the public.
Bella Sorpresa is open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through early March. Make dinner reservations via OpenTable. Visit highlandsharborsprings.com for the menu or to reserve seats.
Local businesses open
MANCELONA — A few businesses recently opened in downtown Mancelona.
- Antrim Outfitters, 111 W. State St.
- Day’s Designs, 101 W. State St.
- Forbidden Therapy Tattoo, 110 W. State St.
- Aloe Beautiful Day Spa, 110 W. State St.
- Cassiopeia Metaphysical, 110 W. State St.
Plan, earnings release announced
GRAND RAPIDS — The Independent Bank Corporation board of directors announced a 2023 share repurchase plan that will last through Dec. 31, 2023.
Under the terms of the 2023 plan, the Independent Bank Corporation is “authorized to buy back up to 1,100,000 shares, representing approximately 5% of its common stock,” according to a release.
Through Dec. 20, 2022, the Independent Bank Corporation had repurchased “181,586 shares of its common stock at an average price (including commissions) of $22.08 per share,” according to the release.
Additionally, the company announced it aims to release its 2022 fourth quarter results around 8 a.m. Jan. 26 at IndependentBank.com.
Meritage to acquire eatery
GRAND RAPIDS — Meritage Hospitality Group recently agreed to obtain a portfolio of Wendy’s restaurants located in the Midwest.
This acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and could add around $65 million in sales each year, according to a release.
“We are very excited by this acquisition opportunity and remain on pace for a record number of new Wendy’s location openings in 2022 and 2023,” said Meritage CEO Robert Schermer, Jr. in the release.
He added that the company completed 27 Wendy’s acquisitions in the last 10 years and this year was recognized by the Wendy’s brand with the U.S. Monument Award for Visionary Growth and Expansion.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Meritage Hospitality operates 350 Wendy’s, Morning Belle and Stan’s Taco restaurants in several states, including Michigan. Meritage operates several Wendy’s restaurants in the northern Michigan region.
Credit union gives back
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union participated in the annual Giving Tree program from Nov. 14 through Dec. 7. Almost 220 gifts were donated this year.
Credit union members and employees could choose gift tags with kids’ requests from displays at MSUFCU branches. They then dropped off unwrapped gifts. This year, items and monetary donations supported Child and Family Charities, Clarkston Area Youth Assistance, the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids and Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Plus, Traverse City employees sponsored two children through the CFS Paper Angels program.
Treasury: update addresses
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury encourages taxpayers to update their addresses if needed before the 2023 income tax filing season.
People can check with their current and previous employers and financial institutions to make sure the correct address is on file. W-2s and other documents will be sent to this address.
Learn more at michigan.gov/taxes.
Currency readers available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity recently announced Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired may apply for a free audible currency reader through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.
The iBill Talking Banknote Identifier is a handheld device that can identify the denomination of any U.S. bill in circulation through a clear voice, a pattern of tones or a pattern of vibrations.
Interested applicants can contact the library at 800-992-9012 or turnerb9@michigan.gov.
Investing in programs
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury’s Michigan Small Emerging Manager Program has made 36 investments totaling more than $139 million.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release that the program “ensures that small private-market investment managers” may “grow their businesses and make profitable returns to reinvest in our communities.”
Global investment fund managers Barings and GCM Grosvenor manage the program.
Small emerging managers may learn more about the program at msemprogram.com.
Realtors series streams
CHICAGO — The third season of the National Association of Realtors’ television show “First-Time Buyer” is streaming on Hulu. The eight episodes were filmed in Houston and Tampa and follow families, couples and individuals who are buying their first home.
The NAR created the unscripted show in 2020 to show the American homebuying process and the role of realtors, according to a release. The show is part of the NAR’s advertising campaign “That’s Who We R.”
Seasons one and two are also available to view for free via YouTube, Facebook or firsttimebuyer.realtor.
Agricultural forum offered virtually
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum is available virtually from Feb. 23-24.
More than 30 sessions feature 100 agricultural leaders on the theme “U.S. Agriculture: Seeds of Growth Through Innovation.” Virtual attendance is free. Sign up and see the full schedule at www.usda.gov/oce/ag-outlook-forum.
Home sales forecast
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Association of Realtors estimates 4.78 million current homes will be sold and prices will be stable in 2023, according to a release.
NAR Chief Economist and Senior Vice President Lawrence Yun revealed next year’s forecast during the NAR Real Estate Forecast Summit. He predicted that home sales will decrease by 6.8 percent and the median home price will be $385,800. According to the release, this is an increase of 0.3 percent from the median price of $384,5000 in 2022.
“Half of the country may experience small price gains, while the other half may see slight price declines,” Yun said in the release.
Yun stated that rent price should increase 5 percent next year, after a 7 percent increase in 2022. Foreclosure rates should make up less than 1 percent of mortgages in 2023. Additionally, the United States’ GDP may grow by 1.3 percent and the 30-year fixed mortgage rate should land at 5.7 percent.
The NAR’s “On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond” report is available at www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/on-the-horizon-markets-to-watch-in-2023-and-beyond.
