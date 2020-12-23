TCL&P’s Arends earns recognition
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power Executive Director Tim Arends was recognized with the 2020 FTTXcellence Award.
According to a release, Arends earned the award “for his significant contribution in deploying TCLPfiber, the utility’s new gigabit, fiber-to-the-premise service.” The award was presented during a virtual Fiber Connect conference, hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association.
In recognition of this award, sponsor Corning will make a donation in Arends’ name to US Ignite. According to the release, US Ignite is a non-profit “working to deploy novel broadband technology solutions to both rural and urban underserved communities.”
Center adds services at Frankfort location
FRANKFORT — The Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine announced it will begin to offer IV therapies and nutrient injections at its Frankfort location.
The facility in Frankfort is located at 218 Seventh St. The nurse on staff in Frankfort will be available by appointment in the Frankfort office on Jan. 15.
“We are happy to increase the services in our Traverse City and Frankfort locations that are being offered in Grand Rapids and Lansing,” Chief Operating Officer Kelly Peterson, a licensed naturopathic doctor, said in a release. “It is our intention to grow all of our practices so that accessing holistic healthcare is just a drive away.”
Patients may call the Frankfort office directly at (231) 871-0191 to schedule an appointment.
MSUFCU earns top workplace award
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received a Top Workplace Award in the “large employer” category from the Detroit Free Press.
According to a release from MSUFCU, it’s the eighth straight year the credit union received the award. Based on surveys completed by company employees, the award recognized 150 companies in Michigan as Top Workplaces for 2020. According to a release, the anonymous survey measured aspects “of workplace culture including alignment, execution, and connection.”
MSUFCU, which has a branch in Traverse City, was ranked No. 4 on the list. The top two positions among large employers, Plante Moran and Real Estate One, respectively, also have offices in TC.
The list of companies recognized can be found at https://topworkplaces.com/award/freep/2020/.
Diamond status for Gaylord hotel
GAYLORD — The Fairfield by Marriott Gaylord earned ‘Diamond Status’ from its parent company, according to a release from the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau.
According to the release, the award of Diamond Status from Marriott “is reserved for properties that excel in guest satisfaction surveys.”
The Fairfield by Marriott Gaylord placed in the top eight of the approximately 1,000 Fairfield-brand hotels in the world, according to the release. The diamond-status and other factors make the Gaylord property a candidate for hotel of the year.
“Knowing this honor is based on our guest satisfaction surveys says a great deal about our staff,” General Manager Eileen Tussey said in the release. “They consistently go above and beyond in their dedication to customer service, attention to detail and commitment to creating a positive visitor experience.”
The hotel, 826 Carpenter St. in Gaylord, has 83 rooms and 23 employees. Tussey has served as general manager since The Fairfield by Marriott Gaylord opened in 2017.
Dairy farmers caught up in bankruptcy
LANSING — Dean Foods, the largest dairy processor in the United States, sent notices seeking the return of money paid to some Michigan dairy farmers in the months leading up to Dean filing for bankruptcy in November 2019.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dean Foods sent notices to some farmers who direct-shipped milk to a former Dean Foods plant in the Upper Peninsula.
“The notice is an attempt to force those dairy farmers who previously direct-shipped milk to Dean Foods to repay a portion of the amount Dean paid the farmers during the 90-day period before Dean filed for bankruptcy,” the release said. “While this action is a common practice under bankruptcy law, not all amounts paid in the normal course of business are subject to such claims.”
A MDARD dairy inspector is contacting these farmers “to provide them with information on how to respond to the Dean notice,” the release said.
Dairy farmers with legal questions should consult private legal counsel. Questions about the Dean Foods notice can be directed to Jeff Haarer in MDARD’s Agriculture Development Division at (517) 896-2236.
Energy savings program applications sought
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture has funding available under the Rural Energy Savings Program.
According to a release, program applications are for utilities “to help rural families and small businesses make cost-saving energy efficiency improvements.”
Applicants must submit a letter of intent online to RESP@usda.gov. The USDA “will notify selected applicants in writing to submit a loan application.”
More information and application deadlines are available at https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-27576.pdf.
According to the release, key strategies for the program include achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America; developing the Rural Economy; harnessing technological innovation; supporting a rural workforce; and improving quality of life.
Mackinac Financial declares dividend
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, approved a cash dividend on Dec. 15.
The dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 is 14 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Jan. 11, 2021 to shareholders of record on Dec. 28, 2020. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter’s dividend, according to the release.
Headquartered in Manistique, mBank has 28 branch locations in Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Ten of the branches are located in the northern Lower Peninsula; 11 are in the Upper Peninsula.
