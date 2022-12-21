‘Tow to Go’ program
DEARBORN — The AAA Auto Club Group offers the “Tow to Go” program from 6 p.m. Dec 23 through 6 a.m. Jan. 2. The program provides free transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, both AAA members and others.
Michigan residents can call 855-286-9246 to get a ride during Thanksgiving weekend. The service may not be available in severe weather or rural areas.
NMCAA workshop signup
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in January.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: Jan. 3, 10 and 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The in-person session goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 via Zoom. The in-person event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5. Cost is $75. Scholarships may be available.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free foreclosure education and budget coaching.
To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Broadband map available
LANSING — Michiganders are encouraged to check their home and business addresses on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map to see whether they have high-speed internet access.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration plans to use the final maps to determine broadband expansion and grant funding for communities across the country.
Type in an address at broadbandmap.fcc.gov to see if the reported coverage is accurate. Residents may submit a complaint by selecting “Location Challenge” if the site is missing or “Availability Challenge” if internet service information is wrong. Submissions are due Jan. 13.
College planning session
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union offers the College Planning Webinar at noon Jan. 17 via Zoom.
The session covers college funding, including FAFSA, scholarships and other financial aid. Register via https://bit.ly/3FAKV1H.
Annual gala sign up open
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect accepts registration for its annual Celebration Gala, set Jan. 20 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The gala aims to highlight the Grand Traverse area’s business community. Tickets are $100 for Traverse Connect members and $150 for others. Prices include beer, wine and appetizers. Sign up at traverseconnect.com/annualcelebration.
Chamber alliance presents conference
ACME — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance hosts the 2023 Northern Michigan Policy Conference Jan. 20 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Guests include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Congressman John Moolenaar, Reps. Curt VanderWall and John Roth, Representative-elect Betsy Coffia and others.
Registration is $35 per person or $350 for a table of eight at traverseconnect.com/nmpc.
SBDC provides course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers the “Business Planning with a Purpose” class from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Northwestern Michigan College University Center.
The training is geared toward individuals who want to rework their business plan and those who want to write their first one. This course is required to obtain the Business Development Certificate. Register for free at https://bit.ly/3V5ZS1A.
Training program registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults ages 18 and older may apply for the Survey Technician Training program. The six-week class begins in March and includes boundary surveying, construction drawings introduction, construction site safety and more.
The program funded with MiLEAP money, so it is free to participants. Space is limited. Training is available at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City and Southeast Michigan Construction Academy in Madison Heights. Sign up via https://bit.ly/3j4x2RP.
Company moves into new site
TRAVERSE CITY — Prout Financial Design recently opened at its new headquarters at 1105 E. Eighth St. The 8,000-square foot facility includes new offices, several meeting spaces and a Financial Learning Center.
“We’re talking about opening the space up for community classes on important topics like Medicare, accounting, finances, insurances — all offered by local professionals,” said Prout Financial Design Owner Dennis Prout in a release. “People need help navigating the complexities of retirement. The Financial Learning Center will fill that need.”
The company previously was located on East Front Street. A grant opening will take place in the spring.
Resort to replace lifts
BOYNE FALLS — Boyne Mountain Resort aims to replace two more chairlifts in 2023.
According to a release, the Boyneland lift will be replaced with a four-person Dopplemayr fixed-grip lift. The new lift also includes a height-adjustable loading carpet for kids and beginners.
The Superbowl lift will be replaced with a three-person Dopplemayr fixed-grip chairlift. It includes a loading carpet. Both will have RFID gates for hands-free access to the slopes. The resort offers nine lifts and one conveyor for 63 runs and 415 skiable acres, according to the release.
Table Health expands
PETOSKEY — Table Health, a primary care practice in Traverse City, added a location at 3890 Charlevoix Ave., Suite 307 in Petoskey.
Table Health Physician Vince WinklerPrins is accepting new patients for January 2023. He plans to offer primary health care, including routine screening and preventative services for all ages.
Table Health is a membership-based health care practice. Individuals may access care by paying a monthly fee. More details are available at tablehealthtc.com/petoskey or by calling 231-360-2496.
Credit union donates $500k
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union recently donated $500,000 to Child and Family Charities through its foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund.
The donation is allocated over five years to support the Lansing-based organization’s “Be the Light” capital campaign, according to a release.
College announces free tuition
OLIVET — Olivet College recently announced plans to create the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship. The program aims to allow Michigan students to access a private college education without paying tuition or fees.
According to a release, students are eligible if they qualify for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, qualify for the Pell Grant, complete the Free Application for Financial Student Aid and list Olivet College as their first choice by May 1 and enroll as a full-time student starting in fall 2023. Student may also benefit from the scholarship based on their families’ income.
Jobless rate up
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget recently release data showing Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased to 4.3 percent during November. Employment decreased by 5,000, and unemployment went up by 3,000 between October and November, according to a release.
“Despite a minor jobless rate increase, Michigan’s labor market remained stable over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, in the release. “Payroll jobs rose by 14,000 during November.”
Nationally, the jobless rate remained at 3.7 percent. Michigan’s November rate was 0.6 percent higher than the U.S. rate, according to the release.
Tax forms for UIA
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency reminds individuals who were paid jobless benefits in 2022 that they can choose how to receive their 1099-G tax forms.
Claimants can request an electronic version of the tax form by Jan. 2. Forms will be posted and available to download through the Michigan Web Account Manager by the end of January. If an electronic form is not requested, a paper copy will be mailed to the address on the claimant’s MiWAM account.
Education partners offer rewards
LANSING — The Michigan Education Savings Program and Upromise offer a free rewards program for families.
The Michigan Education Trust, within the Michigan Department of Treasury, oversees the MESP. The program, according to a release, is a 529 college savings plan that is usable for educational expenses at any college, university or trade school in the United States.
“Any time you eat out, buy groceries, fill your gas tank or make just about any routine purchase, Upromise will add to your college savings plan at no additional cost to you,” said Michigan Education Trust Executive Director Diane Brewer in the release.
Parents, grandparents and guardians can put their money in an MESP account for a child or grandchild. To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit MIsaves.com/upromise22.
USDA invests in rural energy
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it will provide $285 million to help lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy in rural areas and address climate change.
Michigan received $1,687,490 in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program. Funds go to 19 projects in 15 counties, including $105,300 for Prism Power Partners LLC in Benzie County.
Another $300 million is available through the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act — according to a release. Grant applications are due March 31. Learn more at www.rd.usda.gov/mi.
Agricultural forum offered virtually
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum is available virtually from Feb. 23-24.
More than 30 sessions feature 100 agricultural leaders on the theme “U.S. Agriculture: Seeds of Growth Through Innovation.” Virtual attendance is free. Sign up and see the full schedule at www.usda.gov/oce/ag-outlook-forum.
Home sales forecast
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Association of Realtors estimates 4.78 million current homes will be sold and prices will be stable in 2023, according to a release.
NAR Chief Economist and Senior Vice President Lawrence Yun revealed next year’s forecast during the NAR Real Estate Forecast Summit. He predicted that home sales will decrease by 6.8 percent and the median home price will be $385,800. According to the release, this is an increase of 0.3 percent from the median price of $384,5000 in 2022.
“Half of the country may experience small price gains, while the other half may see slight price declines,” Yun said in the release.
Yun stated that rent price should increase 5 percent next year, after a 7 percent increase in 2022. Foreclosure rates should make up less than 1 percent of mortgages in 2023. Additionally, the United States’ GDP may grow by 1.3 percent and the 30-year fixed mortgage rate should land at 5.7 percent.
The NAR’s “On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond” report is available at www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/on-the-horizon-markets-to-watch-in-2023-and-beyond.
