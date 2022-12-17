Call for new, beginning farmers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Conservation District accepts applications from beginning farmers for its newest program, the Great Lakes Incubator Farm. It is set to begin in March.
The three-year program aims to provide participants with business development services and agricultural management, mentoring and training. Applicants should live in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie or Kalkaska counties and have at least one growing season of experience. Learn more about enrollment and complete an application at natureiscalling.org/glif.
EGLE webinar slated
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents “Groundwater Modeling for Non-Modelers — Application and Case Studies” at noon Jan. 19 via Zoom.
Speakers from Barr Engineering Co. discuss groundwater modeling applications from the consulting and regulatory perspectives.
This session is part of the Remediation and Risk Management Webinar Series. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mrvpmx4b. Questions: RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov.
New employment partners
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced five new partners that agreed to support the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP).
The new partners include Troops2Logistics.org, a nonprofit based in Traverse City. Partners will provide hiring events, apprenticeships, networking, employment mentorship and more for the pilot program. Employment navigators are located at U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force around the country.
To become an employment navigator, contact TAPPartnerships@dol.gov or go to dol.gov/employmentnavigator.
Virtual nutrition center launches
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers a new virtual Agricultural Science Center of Excellence for Nutrition and Diet for Better Health (ASCEND for Better Health).
The new center aims to “accelerate research on diet-related chronic diseases, including cancer” and “translate research into impactful solutions that improve public health and wellbeing, particularly in underserved communities” — according to a release.
Access the center at www.nutrition.gov/topics/ascend-better-health.
