BBB warns of pet scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau alerts consumers to an increase in pet scams during the holiday season.
Scammers use fake websites and photos of puppies and then ask for money for shipping, vaccinations or crates, according to a release. Scammers often ask for payment in the form of gift cards, by wire transfer or through a payment application.
According to the release, pet scams account for 20 percent of all online shopping scams reported to the BBB Scam Tracker and the average amount lost in 2022 is about $850 per scam.
The BBB suggests seeing the pets in person or through a video call before paying, conducting a reverse image search on photos with advertisements, researching the breed to find the average market price and checking a local animal shelter or breeder before adopting.
People may visit petscams.com and/or the BBB Scam Tracker to report an incident.
Coal plants retire
DETROIT — DTE Energy retires the Trenton Channel and the St. Clair coal-fired power plants as part of its goal to create carbon-free power throughout the state. Displaced workers will be trained for other jobs with the energy company.
“Retiring these plants is another step in DTE’s plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy through a modern grid that meets the needs of our customers’ changing lifestyles and our state’s new economy,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and chief executive officer in a release. “These steps today will lead to a cleaner environment and energy future for Michigan families, communities and businesses.”
The Trenton Channel plant opened in 1924 and the St. Clair plant in 1953 to serve southeast Michigan residents.
More details about DTE Energy’s goals are available via dtecleanenergy.com.
Broadband map available
LANSING — Michiganders are encouraged to check their home and business addresses on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map to see whether they have high-speed internet access.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration plans to use the final maps to determine broadband expansion and grant funding for communities across the country.
Type in an address at broadbandmap.fcc.gov to see if the reported coverage is accurate. Residents may submit a complaint by selecting “Location Challenge” if the site is missing or “Availability Challenge” if internet service information is wrong. Submissions are due Jan. 13.
Health insurance town hall set
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services scheduled a health insurance town hall at noon Jan. 12 via Zoom.
The session covers 2023 health plan options for Michiganders. The Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period goes until Jan. 15.
For more information about health insurance call DIFS on weekdays at 877-999-6442 or visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.
DTE sets meeting date
DETROIT — DTE Energy
recently decided on May 4 for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders. Any shareholder of record at the end of business March 7 may vote at this meeting.
Shareholders who would like to propose business or nominate someone for the director position must notify the DTE Energy corporate secretary by the end of business on Jan. 5. Learn more at dteenergy.com or empoweringmichigan.com.
