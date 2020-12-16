Two hospitals receive ‘A’ grades
CADILLAC — Two Munson Healthcare hospitals received the top grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2020. The twice-a-year report card from the hospital quality organization was released Monday.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital both received “A” marks.
Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital, and Munson Medical Center received “B” grades.
“These grades reflect the commitment of our health system to continued high-quality care for all the communities we serve across northern Michigan,” Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare., said in a release.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog group that examines hospital quality and safety, assigning an A, B, C, D, and F grade based on how safe the facility is for patients. More information is available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
TADL expands Job Seeker services
TRAVERSE CITY — A partnership between the Traverse Area District Library and Northwest Michigan Works! is designed to improve access to job search tools.
According to a release from Northwest Michigan Works!, the organizations “will collaborate in multiple ways, including online resources (tadl.org/jobs2021) and a soon-to-be-released webinar series focused on assisting job seekers with improving their job search, resume writing and interviewing skills.”
Funding the project are was a $2,000 donation from Northwest Michigan Works! to TADL. The donation matches a $2,000 grant to TADL from the Public Library Association and American Library Association, in conjunction with Grow with Google.
TADL will use the grant “to purchase additional Wi-Fi hotspots and a laptop computer that job seekers will be able to check out and take home.” TADL is also in the process of establishing an online interview station for job seekers without internet or computer access.
For more information on available employment services contact Northwest Michigan Works! at 1-800-442-1074.
Sport Clips marks 100,000 cuts
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips Haircuts in Traverse City recently performed its 100,000th haircut. Located at 2508 Crossing Circle, the Traverse City location has been open for almost five years.
William Klederhouse of Traverse City was the 100,000th customer and will receive free MVP haircuts at the TC Sport Clips for the next year.
Manager Laurie Bolton presented Klederhouse with the award for being the 100,000th haircut at that location.
Northwoods now a shipping center
GLEN ARBOR — Northwoods Hardware in Glen Arbor will offer shipping services at its location, 6053 S. Glen Lake Road (M-22).
According to a release, Northwood Hardware recently became an approved UPS Shipping Center. Customers do their own packaging and Northwoods Hardware does the shipping. Shipping supplies are available to purchase.
Northwoods is also a UPS Access Point for delivery and retrieval. Northwoods also accepts labelled and prepaid UPS returns. Northwoods also provides a FedEx Express Drop-Off box.
More information is available at www.northwoodshardware.com or by calling (231) 334-3000.
Midmark named a healthy employer
DAYTON, Ohio — Midmark Corporation was recognized as one of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio and Michigan by Springbuk, according to a release from the company.
According to its website, Midmark is “a global manufacturer and supplier of healthcare products, equipment and diagnostic software for medical, veterinary and dental markets.” Midmark has a RTLS (Real-time Locating System) subsidiary in Traverse City.
According to the release about the award, the program honors companies “recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings.” Award applicants are evaluated in six categories: Culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.
More information about Midmark, which employs nearly 2,000 people globally, is available at www.midmark.com. More information on the award program is available at www.Springbuk.com or and www.HealthiestEmployers.com.
Real Estate One delivers donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Real Estate One’s 7th annual bake sale delivered a “delicious donation” to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
The bake sale held prior to Thanksgiving raised $8,156.21. Matched with a contribution from the Real Estate One Foundation, it resulted in a record $16,312.42 contribution.
More information about Big Brothers Big Sisters is available at www. Bigsupnorth.com.
Orthopedics office open in Petoskey
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedics is open in the McLaren Medical Office Building at 560 West Mitchell Street, Suite 560.
According to a release from McLaren, the new unit will offer “24/7 orthopedic trauma and specialty orthopedic care.”
McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedics has four trauma doctors: Ortho Trauma Director Christo Koulisis, David Kavjian, Martin Gagliardi and Stephen Ou. The specialists will be on call in the emergency department in Petoskey.
Dr. Christopher Kennedy, a podiatric surgeon specializing in foot and ankle, is accepting new patients. Joining him will later this month will be nurse practitioners Cameron Burns and Jason Moyns. Joining in January is Dr. Angus Goetz, focusing on total joint replacements.
To make an appointment at McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedics, call (231) 487-5400.
West Shore Bank fundraiser results
LUDINGTON — West Shore Bank raised more than $13,000 in its annual “Spirit of Giving” Christmas meal fundraiser.
West Shore Bank collected $13,383.25 from employees and others in the community. According to a release, the money will fund 1,046 Christmas meals and will be distributed to food pantries in Oceana, Mason, Manistee and Benzie counties.
The fundraising total exceeded West Shore’s 2020 goal of providing 900 meals.
The “Spirit of Giving” campaign features a partnership with Shop-N Save in Ludington, Hansen Foods in Hart, Family Fare in Manistee and Shop-N-Save in Benzonia. Each grocery store will “purchase a complete meal at a special pre-determined price” for distribution to local food pantries.
Honor Bank gives to pantry
BEAR LAKE — Honor Bank contributed $1,000 to the Bear Lake Food Pantry in Manistee County.
A collaboration between the Bear Lake Methodist Church and Bear Lake Community Services, the pantry “works to meet the critical needs of food-insecure families in Manistee County,” according to a release.
Alyssa Waldo, manager of the Bear Lake branch, made the check presentation to Erin Bair, director of Bear Lake Community Services.
BCBSM waives COVID vaccine costs
DETROIT— Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will waive costs for administering COVID-19 vaccines for its commercial members.
According to a release from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the waiver applies to “all copays, deductibles and coinsurance” of COVID vaccines for its commercial members. Medicare is covering the vaccine costs for its Medicare members.
More information will be available when federal and state officials release details on the distribution of vaccines.
Information about COVID-19 is available online at www.MIBluesPerspectives.com and www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus.
MBIA members join Top 100 list
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Walstrom Marine in Harbor Springs was one of nine Michigan Boating Industries Association members ranked as one of the Top 100 dealers in the country by Boating Industry,
According to a release, the Top 100 dealers rank highly in “business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics and customer service.”
Joining Walstrom Marine on the list were MBIA members Atwood Lake Boats, Inc., Mineral City, Ohio; Clemons Boats, Sandusky, Ohio; Colony Marine, St. Clair Shores; Grand Pointe Marina, Dimondale; Lakeside Motor Sports, Mecosta; Silver Spray Sports Inc., Fenton; Spicer’s Boat City, Houghton Lake; and WakeSide Marine, Elkhart, Indiana.
For more information on the MBIA and its members, visit www.mbia.org.
Costco reports operating results
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco Wholesale Corporation announced its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
According to a release from the company, net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 increased 16.9 percent from the previous year, from $36.24 billion to $42.35 billion.
The release added that net income for the quarter of 2021 was $1.166 million or $2.62 per diluted share. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, net income was $844 million or $1.90 per diluted share.
Costco operates 803 warehouses globally, 558 of which are in the United States and Puerto Rico.
New housing permits rise 12%
LANSING — Housing permits for single-family homes rose 12 percent in October from 2019, according to a report from the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
According to the release, a total of 1,825 single-family housing permits were issued in October of 2020. A total of 1,610 were issued in October of 2019. A total of 12,370 single-family home permits have been issued in the first 10 months of 2020, according to the release.
“The growth in permits over last year is noteworthy,” HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in the release. “Despite the shutdown earlier this year our industry, driven by strong demand for new housing and remodeling services, is on track to build more than 15,000 new single-family homes by year end.”
In the release, Filka said the increase “should be a wake-up call for state and local community leaders who are concerned about housing affordability and housing availability.”
Dickey’s expanding into Japan
DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit signed a development agreement with Seikou Co. LTD. The deal will allow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to make its 2021 debut in Tokyo.
The family-owned franchise restaurant “will open two ghost kitchens in spring and fall 2021,” according to the release. Dickey’s has a franchise in Traverse City.
The release stated the company began the idea of ghost kitchens as a franchise opportunity in August. According to the release, “the model allows restaurants to maximize delivery coverage without the upfront investment that a traditional brick-and-mortar location requires” and allows locations to begin serving food in six to eight weeks.
Dickey’s has international partnerships in Abu Dhabi, Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Egypt, Pakistan and Republic of Georgia.
