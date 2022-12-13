Manufacturers receive state support
LANSING — Twenty-four small manufacturers from Michigan were awarded $559,005 for assistance in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, according to a release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The awards are part of a $3 million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program.
Included in the awards were $16,630 to ROSS Controls doing business as ROSS Decco in Benzie County and $25,000 to Link Industries in Cheboygan County.
The December grants come on the heels of 49 companies being awarded $1.15 million in September and 23 companies receiving more than $500,000 in July. In total, 95 Michigan companies have received $2.2 million through the program. The Industry 4.0 implementation is expected to increase revenue by $112 million, create 336 jobs and retain more than 1,500 positions, according to the release.
The grants are reimbursement-based and cover up to 50 percent of eligible technologies, according to the release.
Pine Rest opens space
GRAND RAPIDS — Pine Rest recently opened an expanded space for individuals ages 18 and older who need psychiatric support.
According to a release, the adult partial hospitalization space aims to grow the behavioral health care provider’s day program capacity in the newly renovated building on the Cutlerville campus. The program’s short-term services emphasize health and wellness, stress management, treatment planning and more.
“We are excited to expand our adult partial hospitalization program because we know that creating access to care is desperately needed right now,” said Harmony Gould, Pine Rest’s vice president of hospital and residential services, in the release. “Our approach for treatment allows patients to receive the care they need at their own pace.”
Pine Rest’s child and adolescent partial hospitalization program will move into the adult program’s previous location. The facility also has an outpatient location in Traverse City.
Store customers receive gifts
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently celebrated its ninth annual “Very Merry Meijer” event, providing hundreds of customers with shopping sprees.
One in-store customer was surprised with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer Pickup customers obtained $250 in coupons as well as gift bags with Meijer items at each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest. Additionally, three Meijer team members in each store received $200 shopping sprees.
According to a release, the events have provided around 4,200 customers with more than $1.8 million in toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances since 2014.
Energy company offers heating aid
JACKSON — Consumers Energy provides $7.25 million to assist Michigan customers with paying their heating bills this winter.
Contributions will go to several nonprofits that can directly help people with their energy bills. Funds are distributed through the Salvation Army, TrueNorth Community Services, United Way of South Central Michigan, Roscommon County United Way, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Superior Watershed Partnership and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.
Consumers Energy customers may call 800-477-5050 if they need help with their bill.
Income tax system maintenance
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury recently halted processing state individual income tax refunds to work on its annual tax processing system updates ahead of the 2023 filing season.
The system is expected to be back online in early January. Individuals can check their refund or return status after Jan. 9. Taxpayers may use the treasury’s eServices platform to ask questions about state income taxes.
