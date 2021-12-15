High Street Insurance buys GTA
TRAVERSE CITY — High Street Insurance Partners, an independent insurance brokerage firm founded in Traverse City in 2018, has acquired Nebraska-based GTA Insurance Group. High Street now has completed 83 acquisitions.
GTA provides comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions. It has an extensive agricultural practice and offers business and personal insurance, as well as benefits.
“This represents over 30 new offices across Nebraska, which greatly expands our footprint in communities across the Midwest,” said Scott Wick, CEO of High Street. “More importantly, this partnership allows us to provide deep agricultural expertise to our clients.”
High Street Insurance Partners employs more than 1,700 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Advocacy Center receives $12K grantTRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center received a $12,000 grant through a sponsorship from the Traverse City Country Club, according to a release.
The grant is part of the Eagles for Children program, which began in 2012 at Oakland Hills Country Club. The grant will be used to begin the Tender Loving Care project. The project “partners Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and area schools for the purpose of providing a critical resource to help youth who are victims of abuse and violence,” according to the release.
Informational webinar on Dec. 15
LANSING — The Office of Sixty by 30 will host an informational webinar Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. to make childcare professionals aware of tuition-free scholarship opportunities through Michigan Reconnect and T.E.A.C.H.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and Michigan Association for the Education of Young Children are also part of the webinar presentation.
Michigan Reconnect has received nearly 88,000 applications since its Feb. 2021 launch. More information about the program is available at michigan.gov/reconnect. For more information on the webinar or to register, visit bit.ly/Reconnect-TEACH-webinar.
NMCAA schedules workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers Homebuyer Education and Money Management workshops scheduled for the first half of 2022, according to a release.
Those interested in participating can call (231) 714-4578 to register.
Workshops scheduled include:
- Money Management on Zoom: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11, 18; Feb. 1, 8, 15; March 1, 8, 15; April 5, 12, 19; May 3, 10, 17; June 7, 14, 21.
- Money Management in-person: 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Traverse City on Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1.
- Homebuyer Education on Zoom: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26-27; Feb. 23-24; March 23-24; April 27-28; May 25-26; June 22-23.
- Homebuyer Education on Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12, April 9, May 14 and June 11.
Consumers joins NEHC coalition
JACKSON — Consumers Energy is one of 50 energy providers that have joined the National Electric Highway Coalition, according to the Edison Electric Institute. The goal of the coalition is to take the lead “on electric vehicles and commitment to EV (electric vehicle) fast charging (and) building a coast-to-coast network,” according to a release.
Consumers Energy has 33 EV fast charging locations in Michigan and wants to increase that number to 200 over the next three years and “power 1 million EVs by 2030 in our service territory,” according to a release from Consumers.
Tax system maintenance begins
LANSING — System upgrades to prepare for individual income tax filing in 2022 began on Dec. 9, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The state will suspend processing individual income tax refunds during the maintenance. Individuals will be able to check the status of refunds and/or returns after Jan. 10, 2022. “Most timely filed refunds for tax year 2020 have been processed,” according to the release.
The Internal Revenue Service, Michigan and other states have similar end-of-the-year maintenance schedules.
The state Treasury Department processed nearly 5 million 2020 tax year individual income tax returns. The state also processed 3.4 million refunds, with the average refund being $634, according to the release.
More information on Michigan’s individual income tax is available at Michigan.gov/IIT.
Meijer surprises customers, team
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer surprised customers and team members on a recent Saturday with more than $500,000 in holiday shopping sprees as part of its Very Merry Meijer program.
In addition to handing out $1,000 gift cards, the retailer presented a $100 coupon to five Pickup customers and $200 gift cards to three team members at each of its locations.
Very Merry Meijer is in its eighth year, according to a release. The eight events have saw the retailer gifted more than 3,500 customers with more than $1.4 million, according to the release.
Loan guarantee program launches
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using $100 million under the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to make available almost $1 billion in loan guarantees.
The loan guarantees “will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure that will strengthen the food supply chain for the American people,” according to a release.
USDA and lenders guarantee loans of up to $40 million with the program “to help eligible entities expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure,” according to the release. To system can be accessed by submitting a request to rdfoodsupplychainloans@usda.gov. Information is available at www.usda.gov/foodsupplychainloans.
USDA invests $2.5M in Michigan
SHREWSBURY, Pennsylvania — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $2.5 million “to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities” in Michigan, according to a release.
The Michigan investment is a part of a $633 million investment from the USDA. Part of the Build Back Better agenda from President Joe Biden, the goal of the investment is “creating good-paying jobs and combatting the climate crisis,” according to the release.
The USDA investment in Michigan through the Rural Energy for America program includes $1.05 million in grants to 22 projects and a $1.5 million loan to Woodley Solar, LLC in Eaton Rapids.
More information is available at www.rd.usda.gov.
BBB warns of Medicare scams
SOUTHFIELD — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of Medicare scams since the U.S. government opened Medicare.gov on Oct. 15. The special enrollment period ended Dec. 7.
BBB tips to avoid open enrollment scams include:
- Be wary of anyone who contacts you unsolicited. Those representing Medicare or ACA plans don’t contact you by phone, email, or in person unless you already enrolled.
- Decline promotional gifts in exchange for personal information.
- Beware of people who offer “free health screenings.”
- Guard all government-issued numbers, including Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan info or banking information.
- Hang up and visit the official websites at Medicare.gov or Healthcare.gov.
State Land Bank issues RFP
LANSING — The State Land Bank Authority issued a Request for Proposal for maintenance services on its state parcels.
The contract is for one year with the option of two additional annual extensions, according to a release.
The SLBA owns approximately 2,600 parcels in Michigan and “actively maintains about one third of them,” according to the release. The maintenance includes mowing, snow removal and other general maintenance services.
Proposals are due to by Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. Questions should be submitted in writing by Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. to landbank@michigan.gov.
The entire RFP is available at https://tinyurl.com/SLBA-RFP.
