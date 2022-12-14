PTAC webinar for businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) offers the CyberSmart Grant Program webinar at 9 a.m. Dec. 15.
Topics include the Department of Defense’s cybersecurity requirements, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and grant funding to help prepare for compliance. Afterward, attendees are eligible for up to $22,500 in grant funding to address deficiencies identified in their Gap Analysis and ready their company for DoD cyber compliance.
Sign up via Eventbrite.com. Questions: FederalContracting@oakgov.com.
SCORE workshop set for Dec. 15
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter presents the free virtual workshop “Social Media Marketing Your Business, Part 2 of 2” at noon Dec. 15.
Wise Digital Marketing Founder and CEO Melissa McClary Davis leads this session.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3bzhjcv9.
‘Jackets for Joints’ program continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Puff Cannabis hosts “Jackets for Joints” through Dec. 18 with the goal of collecting winter gear for Michigan kids ages 3-12.
Drop off a new children’s coat or jacket at Puff Cannabis, 1226 S. Garfield Ave., and receive one jar of “Baby Jeeter” pre-rolls valued at $50.
Donations will go to the Father Fred Foundation.
Nonprofits receive $25,000 in grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The 4Front Foundation awarded $25,000 in grants. More than 50 applied for awards in the 2022 grant cycle.
Boots for Kids ($5,500), Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Corporation ($9,000), Hand2Hand ($5,000), Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity ($2,500) and Northern Michigan Equine Therapy ($3,000) were the 2022 4Front Foundation grant recipients.
STEM kits in community
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road provided STEM kits for 24 community organizations in fewer than two years. Community partners include the Father Fred Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, LIFT Teen Center, The Rock of Kingsley, Communities in Schools, the Women’s Resource Center and Acorn Health. Recently, Newton’s Road works with Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Head Start to add STEM kits into pre-kindergarten classes.
STEM kit grantors and donors include Impact 100 of Traverse City, eFulfillment Service, Inc., the Kiwanis Foundation of Traverse City, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and United Way of Northwest Michigan.
LMCU supports kids’ care
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union collected $50,000 through its annual Band Together campaign and aims to match $15,000 of the donations.
Credit union members and employees could donate to kids’ care facilities from Nov. 1-30.
Munson Medical Center in Traverse City is one of 17 hospitals in Michigan and Florida to receive funds.
Online directory available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s Creative Coast started a new online directory to highlight freelancers and entrepreneurs in the Grand Traverse region.
Entrepreneurs can show their resumes, portfolios and services for businesses, employers and others seeking local talent, according to a release. Directory listing start at $100 for a year and include a logo, headshot, work samples, references, contact information, website, social media links and a bio.
Michigan’s Creative Coast is the talent attraction program for Traverse Connect. Find more information about the directory at michiganscreativecoast.com/freelance.
Community members recognized
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce recognized community members during its annual Celebration of Champions awards ceremony.
Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity received the Chairman’s Award for its work in Emmet and Charlevoix counties. Jennifer Shorter of Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts was named the 2022 Athena Award recipient. Tonya Fegan from Comfort Keepers obtained the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year distinction.
The Marty Van De Car Inclusivity Award, new in 2022, went to Van De Car posthumously. Next year, the award will go to “an individual or organization in our community that breaks down barriers and fosters change to create an inclusive and welcoming community for all,” according to a release.
Other recognition included the Service Excellence Award for Carol Vroman of D & W Fresh Market; the Ron Foeller Community Enthusiast Award for Christian Smith of North Central Michigan College; the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Shaun Michael Osborne of OsborneKlein Ameriprise Financial; the Thriving Petoskey Award for Wendy Nellett of Harbor Shores Cleaning; and Architectural and Renovation Awards in Beautification for Thomas Milliken Millworks, the Design Award for Lavender Hill Farm and the Heritage Award for Harbor Hall.
Pet supply store expands
GRAND RAPIDS — Traverse City pet supply retailer Pets Naturally recently opened a store on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
The company was franchised in early 2022 and aims to open more locations. Pets Naturally opened in 2013 in Traverse City. The store is located at 1117 W. South Airport Road.
Pine Rest opens space
GRAND RAPIDS — Pine Rest recently opened an expanded space for individuals ages 18 and older who need psychiatric support.
According to a release, the adult partial hospitalization space aims to grow the behavioral health care provider’s day program capacity in the newly renovated building on the Cutlerville campus. The program’s short-term services emphasize health and wellness, stress management, treatment planning and more.
“We are excited to expand our adult partial hospitalization program because we know that creating access to care is desperately needed right now,” said Harmony Gould, Pine Rest’s vice president of hospital and residential services, in the release. “Our approach for treatment allows patients to receive the care they need at their own pace.”
Pine Rest’s child and adolescent partial hospitalization program will move into the adult program’s previous location. The facility also has an outpatient location in Traverse City.
Store customers receive gifts
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently celebrated its ninth annual “Very Merry Meijer” event, providing hundreds of customers with shopping sprees.
One in-store customer was surprised with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer Pickup customers obtained $250 in coupons as well as gift bags with Meijer items at each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest. Additionally, three Meijer team members in each store received $200 shopping sprees.
According to a release, the events have provided around 4,200 customers with more than $1.8 million in toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances since 2014.
BBB warns of pet scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau alerts consumers to an increase in pet scams during the holiday season.
Scammers use fake websites and photos of puppies and then ask for money for shipping, vaccinations or crates, according to a release. Scammers often ask for payment in the form of gift cards, by wire transfer or through a payment application.
According to the release, pet scams account for 20 percent of all online shopping scams reported to the BBB Scam Tracker and the average amount lost in 2022 is about $850 per scam.
The BBB suggests seeing the pets in person or through a video call before paying, conducting a reverse image search on photos with advertisements, researching the breed to find the average market price and checking a local animal shelter or breeder before adopting.
People may visit petscams.com and/or the BBB Scam Tracker to report an incident.
Energy company offers heating aid
JACKSON — Consumers Energy provides $7.25 million to assist Michigan customers with paying their heating bills this winter.
Contributions will go to several nonprofits that can directly help people with their energy bills. Funds are distributed through the Salvation Army, TrueNorth Community Services, United Way of South Central Michigan, Roscommon County United Way, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Superior Watershed Partnership and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.
Consumers Energy customers may call 800-477-5050 if they need help with their bill.
Manufacturers receive state support
LANSING — Twenty-four small manufacturers from Michigan were awarded $559,005 for assistance in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, according to a release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The awards are part of a $3 million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program.
Included in the awards were $16,630 to ROSS Controls doing business as ROSS Decco in Benzie County and $25,000 to Link Industries in Cheboygan County.
“As Michigan continues to lead the world in advanced manufacturing, these Industry 4.0 grants will help Michigan manufacturers of all sizes adopt new and innovative technologies that will enable them to remain competitive well into the future,” Quentin L. Messer, Jr., MEDC CEO and Michigan Strategic Fund board president and chair, said in the release.
The December grants come on the heels of 49 companies being awarded $1.15 million in September and 23 companies receiving more than $500,000 in July. In total, 95 Michigan companies have received $2.2 million through the program. The Industry 4.0 implementation is expected to increase revenue by $112 million, create 336 jobs and retain more than 1,500 positions, according to the release.
The grants are reimbursement-based and cover up to 50 percent of eligible technologies, according to the release.
Income tax system maintenance
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury recently halted processing state individual income tax refunds to work on its annual tax processing system updates ahead of the 2023 filing season.
The system is expected to be back online in early January. Individuals can check their refund or return status after Jan. 9. Taxpayers may use the treasury’s eServices platform to ask questions about state income taxes.
Coal plants retire
DETROIT — DTE Energy retires the Trenton Channel and the St. Clair coal-fired power plants as part of its goal to create carbon-free power throughout the state. Displaced workers will be trained for other jobs with the energy company.
“Retiring these plants is another step in DTE’s plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy through a modern grid that meets the needs of our customers’ changing lifestyles and our state’s new economy,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and chief executive officer in a release. “These steps today will lead to a cleaner environment and energy future for Michigan families, communities and businesses.”
The Trenton Channel plant opened in 1924 and the St. Clair plant in 1953 to serve southeast Michigan residents.
More details about DTE Energy’s goals are available via dtecleanenergy.com.
Broadband map available
LANSING — Michiganders are encouraged to check their home and business addresses on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map to see whether they have high-speed internet access.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration plans to use the final maps to determine broadband expansion and grant funding for communities across the country.
Type in an address at broadbandmap.fcc.gov to see if the reported coverage is accurate. Residents may submit a complaint by selecting “Location Challenge” if the site is missing or “Availability Challenge” if internet service information is wrong. Submissions are due Jan. 13.
Health insurance town hall set
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services scheduled a health insurance town hall at noon Jan. 12 via Zoom.
The session covers 2023 health plan options for Michiganders. The Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period goes until Jan. 15.
For more information about health insurance call DIFS on weekdays at 877-999-6442 or visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.
DTE sets meeting date
DETROIT — DTE Energy recently decided on May 4 for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders. Any shareholder of record at the end of business March 7 may vote at this meeting.
Shareholders who would like to propose business or nominate someone for the director position must notify the DTE Energy corporate secretary by the end of business on Jan. 5. Learn more at dteenergy.com or empoweringmichigan.com.
New employment partners
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced five new partners that agreed to support the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP).
The new partners include Troops2Logistics.org, a nonprofit based in Traverse City. Partners will provide hiring events, apprenticeships, networking, employment mentorship and more for the pilot program. Employment navigators are located at U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force around the country.
To become an employment navigator, contact TAPPartnerships@dol.gov or go to dol.gov/employmentnavigator.
Virtual nutrition center launches
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers a new virtual Agricultural Science Center of Excellence for Nutrition and Diet for Better Health (ASCEND for Better Health).
The new center aims to “accelerate research on diet-related chronic diseases, including cancer” and “translate research into impactful solutions that improve public health and wellbeing, particularly in underserved communities” — according to a release.
Access the center at www.nutrition.gov/topics/ascend-better-health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.