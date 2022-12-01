Contracts for Michigan companies
WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal contracts were awarded to several Michigan companies in November.
AAR Manufacturing in Cadillac receives $32,616 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia. Funds go to industrial supplies merchant wholesalers.
Great Lakes Expo set for Dec. 6-8
GRAND RAPIDS — The three-day Great Lakes Expo is scheduled for Dec. 6-8 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.
The program includes “sessions on fruit crops, vegetable crops, other specialty crops, greenhouse crop production and marketing, farm marketing ideas and operations, farmers’ markets and organic production and marketing,” according to a release. There will also be sessions on general interest topics like food safety and labor.
Presentations are scheduled from researchers, Michigan State University Extension educators, other land grant universities and other industry professionals. More information and registration is available at https://glexpo.com.
Treasurer: VITA volunteers needed
LANSING — Michigan State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks is looking for people interested in signing up for the 2023 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
VITA volunteers are trained to help others in their community file taxes for free and claim every tax credit available. “Free tax preparation services are available to people who generally make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns,” the release said.
More information on volunteering is available at https://www.opssupport-surveys.com/se/2511374571F86012 or https://www.irs.gov/individuals/irs-tax-volunteers. Taxpayer assistance information is available at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.
Sheetz expanding into Michigan
ALTOONA, Pennsylvania — East Coast restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz announced an expansion into Michigan with a store in the Detroit market opening in 2025.
An email reply seeking more information about expansion into other possible locations in the state stated it was “Sheetz’s intention is to expand its footprint throughout the state of Michigan.”
Each Sheetz location employs about 30 people, according to the release. In 2022, Sheetz ranked 33rd on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and ranked third as the Best Workplace in Retail by Fortune Magazine.
Sheetz features “customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock,” according to the release. It currently has 669 locations across six states: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
Credit unions support hospitals
LANSING — Michigan Credit Union donated nearly $95,000 to Beaumont Children’s and Children’s Miracle Network hospitals during the “Turn UP the Miracles” radio fundraiser.
Co-op Miracle Match provided $10,000 of this donation. The program is managed by Co-op Financial Services on behalf of its 3,000 member credit unions, according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.