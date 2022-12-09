Retail sales up over Thanksgiving
LANSING — Credit card sales increased 3.88% over the Thanksgiving weekend versus 2021, according to a release from the Michigan Retailers Association.
The MRA is encouraging Michiganders to take the Shop 3 Challenge “by adding at least three local merchants to their list of shopping destinations and purchasing holiday gifts,” according to the release.
A 2022 MRA-commissioned study found that Michigan shoppers spend $30.3 billion annually online and outside of Michigan. A 10% reduction in out-of-state purchases would add $2.2 billion in gross economic output and increase employment by more than 16,000 jobs, according to the release.
Regional jobless rates remain stable
LANSING — Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates changed little in October, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
Michigan labor market area unemployment rates in 17 areas of the state ranged from 3.1-5.4% in October. Six areas displayed minor rate reductions over the month. The Northwest Lower, Northeast Lower, Monroe and Detroit metropolitan statistical areas exhibited minor rate increases of 0.1% while seven areas showed no change in jobless rate, according to the release.
Unemployment rates receded in nine Michigan regions as compared to October 2021. Seven labor market areas demonstrated jobless rate advances from October 2021 while Kalamazoo-Portage showed no change.
Team Gives donates nearly $6M
GRAND RAPIDS — The Meijer Team Gives program will donate $3 million to more than 500 nonprofits in 2022, according to a release from the retailer. The nonprofits are chosen by Meijer team members and comes off a $2.8 million donation in 2021, the first year of the program.
Each store and distribution facility is given $10,000 to donate to one nonprofit or split between two in their respective communities. The 2022 program expanded to include six new stores.
Four Meijer stores in Michigan — Manistee, Lansing, Rivertown Market in Detroit and Royal Oak — and three others in Howard, Wisconsin; Warsaw, Indiana; and Cold Springs, Kentucky — were given an extra $5,000 each.
State receives employment grant
LANSING — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the state was awarded a $7.6 million federal grant “to launch a new initiative designed to reduce recidivism among justice involved citizens and increase their successful participation in employment and training opportunities,” according to a release.
The Michigan Citizen Reentry Initiative will initially expand in-reach services to hundreds of inmates at the Milan Federal Correctional institution who are nearing release. MiCRI will expand to other residential reentry centers in other parts of the state, using an employer-led approach.
Education Trust for holiday season
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust is reminding people that contributions to a child’s 529 prepaid tuition savings program might make a great gift for the holiday season.
The 2023 enrollment period for a new MET contact is now open. MET, the nation’s first 529 prepaid tuition plan, has a tax advantage. To qualify for a deduction on this year’s state tax return, purchases or contributions must be made by Dec. 31.
More information is available at SETwithMET.com or 800-MET-4-KID.
