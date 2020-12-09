SCORE workshop set for Dec. 10
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will present a virtual workshop on marketing Dec. 10.
“Marketing with Clarity and Purpose” will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with leader Dave Doran, OneUpWeb’s Director of Strategy.
Advance registration is required for SCORE’s free workshop. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREmarket.
West Shore donates to program
MANISTEE — A $10,000 donation from West Shore Bank to the Regional Resiliency Program will provide grants to four additional small businesses in Manistee County.
The West Shore Bank donation matched a $10,000 contribution from the Manistee Industrial Development Corporation.
Ten local companies had been awarded grants earlier. The additional companies to receive grants from the West Shore Bank donation include the Conservatory of Dance, Dempsey Manor Bed & Breakfast, Glenwood Market and Pleasant Valley Motel (Arcadia).
In a release, West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond Briggs called on “others with a philanthropic interest in the economic well-being of Manistee County” to contribute to the program and help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations to the fund can be made online by clicking the “Donate to the Fund” button at https://www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional-resiliency-program or by contacting Laura Galbraith at (231) 357-6776.
TBACU donations mark birthday
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union celebrated its Nov. 25 birthday by donating $1,000 to Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, Michael’s Place, and Angel Care Preschool and Childcare.
Each year the credit union celebrates it founding by paying it forward. The employees voted on the three nonprofits to make the $1,000 donation.
“Each of these non-profits has made a great impact on not only our staff but our community,” TBACU President and CEO Karen Browne said in a release.
More information about TBA Credit Union is available at www.tbacu.com.
Priority extends $0 cost sharing
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health will continue to waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for medically-necessary treatment of COVID-19, according to a release from the company.
The extension for the company’s 1 million members is through March 31. According to a release, the covered treatment from an in-network provider may be inpatient or outpatient.
In the release, Priority Health also said $0 cost-share coverage will be for a COVID-19 vaccine once it is available. Priority will also continue to waive cost sharing through March 31 for Medicare Advantage members for in-person and telehealth primary care visits.
“Patients must have a confirmed primary COVID-19 diagnosis and be receiving evidence-based care for treatment to be fully covered,” the release said. “Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider to determine eligibility for testing.”
More information is available at www.priorityhealth.com.
Independent Bank invests in fund
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank invested $2 million in fund to support affordable housing in the state, according to a release.
One of the projects to receive the funding is the Village at LaFranier Woods in Garfield Township. The development has 115 senior housing units.
The investment is a partnership with Cinnaire and the Michigan Bankers Association Service Corporation.
“At Independent Bank, we see tremendous value in providing affordable housing solutions for all of the members of our communities,” Independent Bank President and CEO Brad Kessel said in the release.
This sixth investment fund co-sponsored by Cinnaire and MBASC will support eight affordable apartment communities in the state. In addition to the Village at LaFranier Woods, other projects include Brentwood Apartments in Belding (50 units); Cliffview Apartments in Rochester Hills (126 senior units); Greenbriar Apartments in Greenville (40 units); Lake Superior Village in Marquette (116 units); Meadow Ridge Apartments in Marlette (24 senior units); Scottish Pines in Alma (24 senior units) and Mt. Vernon Apartments in Lansing (140 units).
Cheboygan tackling connections
CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Connected Nation Michigan launched a program to improve Internet access and speeds.
Connected Community Engagement aims to expand high-speed broadband access for businesses and homes in Cheboygan County.
“Launching this program is a first step in helping more people and businesses across Cheboygan County log on and stay on,” EDC Chair Sharen Lange said in the release. “The EDC recognizes and prioritizes broadband infrastructure as a critical component of development.”
The Cheboygan EDC is asking residents to take a 10-minute survey at https://myconnectedcommunity.org/cheboygan-county. The survey will help determine where there is the most need for improved or expanded broadband access, county officials said in the release.
More information about the Connected program is available at https://connectednation.org/connect-my-community/.
Walmart announces associate bonuses
LANSING — Walmart announced more than $15.7 million in quarterly and special cash bonuses for its Michigan associates, according to a release from the company.
Full and part-time employees in Michigan are eligible for the bonuses. The $7.9 million in quarterly bonuses were paid in Nov. 25 paychecks “following strong third quarter business performance” and $7.8 million in special cash bonuses will be paid on Dec. 24.
The awards are part of an additional $700 million in bonuses for its U.S. employees. According to the release, Walmart has provided more than $2.8 billion in bonuses in 2020.
According to the release, “approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24.”
Walmart also said its COVID-19 Emergency Leave policy will be extended through July 5, 2021.
DTE Energy meet set for May 20
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, May 20.
Shareholders of record at the close of business March 23, 2021 are eligible to vote at the annual meeting.
Shareholders who want to propose business or nominate someone for the position of director must give notice and provide information to the DTE Energy corporate secretary before the close of business on Jan. 7, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.