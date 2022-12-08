Christmas decorating contest winners
ELK RAPIDS — Cellar 152, Elk Rapids District Library and Swim to You were the winners of the Let’s Light Up Elk Rapids Christmas decorating contest held by the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Other participating businesses were GETA Design, Haystacks, Hufford Vision, MI Family Chiropractic/R.E.D, My Michigan Roots, River St. Market, Short’s Pull Barn, Stoney Cabin Toys, Tiny Traveling Boutique, Village Market and Word Love Goods.
MAC CA$H coming to Mackinaw
MACKINAW CITY — The Greater Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce is launching a community gift certificate program called MAC CA$H.
Once purchased, certificates are emailed to the recipient and printed. These certificates can be used at participating MAC CA$H merchants for a variety of services. The chamber is using Holland-based Conpoto. MAC CA$H can be purchased from the MackinawChamber.com website.
“The new program encourages local spending, offers a much-requested community gift certificate program, and provides larger employers with a local alternative for employee and client recognition,” according to a release.
Encore Financial supports First Tee
CHEBOYGAN — Northern Michigan financial services firm Encore Financial Group is supporting First Tee with a $1,000 donation to the Cheboygan County Junior Golf Academy.
The gift is part of the “Encore for Gifting” program which donates to a charity in one of the communities the company serves each quarter. Charities are nominated by community members and chosen by a panel from Encore.
The Cheboygan County Junior Golf Academy primarily funds the annual cost of the First Tee program.
“Encore for Gifting” is accepting nominations from all communities that Encore Financial Group serve in Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. For more information or to nominate an organization, visit encorefinancialgroup.net/nominate or call 231-627-1023.
Sponsorship openings available
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech, which did not hold a Pitch Night in December, has openings available for 2023 sponsorships.
For more information on becoming a 2023 sponsor, visit https://tcnewtech.org/.
Career Exploration and Awareness Month
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging state residents to investigate career pathways during Career Exploration and Awareness Month in December.
Individuals are encouraged to visit the Michigan Career and Education Pathfinder.
There are also more than 00,000 current openings at MiTalent.org, according to a release from LEO.
The state’s Regional Career Outlook reports has a breakdown of career outlook data in each of the state’s 10 regions.
