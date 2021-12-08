Beulah Christmas Magic event
BEULAH — Customers visiting participating businesses in Beulah through Dec. 11 can enter the Christmas Magic Give Away.
Businesses participating will have a poster of a Christmas present in the window. Winners will be notified on Dec 13.
Reindeer Trails in Kingsley
KINGSLEY — Around 20 businesses in Kingsley are scheduled to participate in Reindeer Trails Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
Each of the participating businesses will have an activity or give-away.
Those visiting all of the participating businesses who fill up a punch card can turn them in and be eligible for a gift drawing.
Santa coming to TC grocery
TRAVERSE CITY — Santa Claus will be at the Traverse City Save A Lot store located at 1115 S. Garfield Ave. Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m.
Santa is scheduled to spread some holiday cheer in addition to giving away free private label products and $200 in Save A Lot gift cards, according to a release.
The event will also mark Save A Lot’s annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donation program from Nov. 1–30. During the promotion, shoppers donated a total of 2,837 bags of food to local charities fighting hunger.
TBACU pays it forward
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union celebrated its 66th anniversary on Nov. 25 by paying it forward.
All TBACU employees and board members were given $50 in the weeks leading up to Nov. 25 and tasked “to pay it forward with random acts of kindness,” according to a release.
For more ways TBACU is celebrating its anniversary, visit www.tbacu.com.
Flight Path Creative relocates
TRAVERSE CITY — Branding, marketing and advertising agency Flight Path Creative has relocated to 440 W. Front St., Suite 200.
Formerly located at 117 S. Union St., the new location will “allow for expansion of both employees and clientele” in addition to creating a larger work space with more meeting room, according to a release.
Founded by principals Aaron Swanker and Dan Smith, Flight Path Creative has been headquartered in Traverse City since 2004. The company employs “web developers, graphic designers, project managers, production specialists and account service professionals” and “offers marketing services including strategy, campaign development, website design and development, branding, collateral design, media buying, social media management, digital marketing, and more,” according to the release.
HSIP acquires Nationwide agenciesTRAVERSE CITY — High Street Insurance Partners successfully completed the acquisition of 27 former Nationwide exclusive insurance agencies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Maryland, according to a release. Agency presidents remain active in the business, but now report to HSIP Regional President Karl Sherrill. Founded in Traverse City, HSIP has completed 78 acquisitions since its formation in 2018.
HSIP offers business insurance and risk management; employee benefits and human capital management; financial and retirement services; and personal insurance. HSIP employs more than 1,000 insurance specialists and consultants in Michigan, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Tax preparers still needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency still needed volunteer tax preparers for the upcoming season. Training is underway for tax preparers to assist low-to-moderate income families and individuals. Volunteer preparers filed more than 2,500 tax returns across 10 counties during the 2020-21 tax season, resulting in more than $5 million funneled back into the community.
Following training, volunteers will be an IRS certified tax preparer. Several certifications are required.
To become a volunteer tax preparer, email taxes@nmcaa.net or call Meg at (231) 346-2188.
Computer Science Education Week
LANSING — Computer Science Education Week began Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 12 in Michigan.
The designation is a “call to action to inspire K-12 students to learn computer science, advocate for equity in computer science education and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers and partners in the field,” according to a release.
There were almost 15,000 open computing jobs, more than 2.6 times the state average demand rate, according to the 2021 State of Computer Science Education report. But there were only 2,467 graduates in computer science in 2018. The salary average is more than $80,000, according to the report.
Michigan is expected to grow over 270,670 IT/computer science jobs through 2024, according to the report. More information about Michigan’s MiSTEM program is available at www.Michigan.gov/MiSTEM.
MMPA to acquire Superior Dairy
NOVI — The farmer-owned Michigan Milk Producers Association based in Novi announced Monday it will acquire Superior Dairy in Canton, Ohio. Superior Dairy is a subsidiary of LEL Operating Company.
All of LEL Operating Company’s subsidiaries — Superior Dairy, Inc., Creative Edge Design Group, Ltd., and LEL Logistics, Inc. — will become wholly owned subsidiaries of MMPA effective Dec. 31, according to a release and terms of the acquisition. The new organization is expected to “launch a multi-state dairy manufacturing and innovation campus with four facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, employ a team of over 625 individuals, and service dairy farmers across the Great Lakes region,” according to the release.
MMPA is a 106-year-old dairy cooperative. Superior Dairy was founded in 1922.
Career month underway in state
LANSING — Michigan residents are encouraged to explore different job pathways available to them during Career Exploration and Awareness Month, which runs through Dec. 31.
Individuals are encouraged to visit the Michigan Career and Education Pathfinder website at Pathfinder.MiTalent.org “to explore careers and identify educational opportunities throughout the state,” according to a release. Those seeking job opportunities can visit Pure Michigan Talent Connect at MiTalent.org.
Michiganders interested in education beyond high school can also explore free education and training resources like Skills to Work and the Michigan Reconnect program, which provides free tuition to state residents age 25 and older.
Delivery, shipping scam tips
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan offers some tips to avoid shipping and delivery scams this holiday season.
Tips for avoiding scams include:
- Look out for phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies.
- Don’t leave packages sitting on a doorstep.
- Use online tracking services offered by retailers and report any companies that fail to deliver.
- Consider a front door monitor.
- Watch for suspicious activity.
More tips are available at BBB.org/AvoidScams. Report scams at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
USDA invests $2.5M in Michigan
SHREWSBURY, Pennsylvania — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $2.5 million “to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities” in Michigan, according to a release.
The Michigan investment is a part of a $633 million investment from the USDA. Part of the Build Back Better agenda from President Joe Biden, the goal of the investment is “creating good-paying jobs and combatting the climate crisis,” according to the release.
The USDA investment in Michigan through the Rural Energy for America program includes $1.05 million in grants to 22 projects and a $1.5 million loan to Woodley Solar, LLC in Eaton Rapids.
More information is available at www.rd.usda.gov.
BBB warns of Medicare scams
SOUTHFIELD — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of Medicare scams since the U.S. government opened Medicare.gov on Oct. 15. The special enrollment period ended Dec. 7.
BBB tips to avoid open enrollment scams include:
- Be wary of anyone who contacts you unsolicited. Those representing Medicare or ACA plans don’t contact you by phone, email, or in person unless you already enrolled.
- Decline promotional gifts in exchange for personal information.
- Beware of people who offer “free health screenings.”
- Guard all government-issued numbers, including Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan info or banking information.
- Hang up and visit the official websites at Medicare.gov or Healthcare.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.