Downtown Relief Fund auction set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Association and Downtown Development Authority will hold an online gift basket auction to benefit the Downtown Relief Fund.
The Holiday Auction went live live Monday at www.downtowntc.com. The online auction is open until Dec. 11 at noon. Approximately 20 themed gift baskets will be auctioned. All proceeds go tp the Downtown Relief Fund, which provides “assistance to downtown businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic,” according to a release.
“We thought this would be a fun and creative way to raise money for the Relief Fund, while also showcasing items from our downtown retailers and restaurants,” DDA Downtown Experience Coordinator Nick Viox said in a release. “Also, what better time to do it, than during the holidays. These baskets make the perfect gift.”
GT Resort tennis program honored
ACME — The United States Tennis Association Northern Michigan named the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa’s The Club program its Tennis Organization of the Year.
According to a release, the award is for a tennis association that “services both juniors and adults with tennis play options.”
The GT Resort tennis program is under the direction of George Lowe. The Club features five indoor and four outdoor courts, leagues for varying ages and skill levels, group lessons and and private instruction.
USTA Northern Michigan is one of 13 districts in the USTA’s Midwest Section. According to the release, the Midwest Section of the USTA is the governing body of tennis in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, most of Illinois and part of West Virginia and Kentucky.
BCBSM extends no-cost COVID treatments
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will continue waiving “cost sharing for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19,” according to a release from the company.
Originally scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, the waiver was extended through March 31, 2021. This extension “ensures members will not pay out-of-pocket costs — copays, deductibles or coinsurance — for the medical care associated with COVID-19,” the release said.
The extension applies to commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and the Blue Care Network.
Members have not had to pay cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment since March of 2020. BCBSM reports more than 55,000 members have had their cost-share of COVID treatment waived as of Sept. 30.
More information is available at www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus or via the company blog at www.MIBluesPerspectives.com.
Honor Bank boosts BACN by $1,000
HONOR — Honor Bank presented a $1,000 check to the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors last week.
According to a release, the $1,000 contribution will support BACN’s mission “to improve the quality of life for people with limited resources in Benzie County by providing food, clothing, financial assistance, education and social support in collaboration with area resources.”
President Norm Plumstead said Honor Bank was “humbled and grateful to be in a position to make a meaningful gift to help meet the needs of our Benzie community members during these difficult times.”
Honor Bank Vice President Steve Mitchell and Benzonia Branch Manager Nancy Coalter presented the donation to BACN Executive Director Geri Van Antwerp.
HBA scholarship winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area announced the winners of the 2020 student scholarships.
HBAGTA awarded $10,000 in scholarships to local students at its November member meeting. Scholarship recipients were: Austin Bluemel, Maddie Corwin, Derick Hall, Alain Klingbail, Carmen LaFranier and Max Zeeryp.
Chartered in 1970, HBAGTA is a professional association of industry leaders representing Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. More information is available at www.hbagta.com.
Hometown Hero award presented
KALKSKA — The Kalkaska Kiwanis Club recently resumed meeting on a regular basis.
The organization’s seventh annual Kiwanis Heroes Award Banquet was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kalkaska Kiwanis began making delayed presentations to its honorees.
The first Hometown Heroes Award was presented to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center for “phenomenal leadership and untiring efforts to protect the health, safety and welfare of our community during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release. Accepting the award on Nov. 24 was Vice President of Nursing Jeremy Cannon.
The next meeting will be Dec. 15 at noon. All are welcome to attend.
MSUFCU welcomes 300,000th member
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) celebrated a milestone on Oct. 21, welcoming Steven Harmon as its 300,000th member.
Harmon opened his account through the credit union’s eServices department. He received $500 and several MSUFCU-branded gifts.
The Credit Union reached 100,000 members in 2000 and 200,000 members in 2015, according to a release.
The credit union also sponsored Find Your Reason and What’s Your Reason contests and each randomly-selected winner received a $500 check and a gift basket. Jose Luis Mendoza, the Find Your Reason winner, also received an additional $500 to give to a charity of his choice, The Boys and Girls Club of Lansing. George Covert was the What’s Your Reason contest winner.
McLaren Northern Michigan makes list
PETOSKEY — IBM Watson Health named McLaren Northern Michigan one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in the country.
It is the fourth year in a row and the fifth time overall that McLaren Northern Michigan made the list of the top 50 community hospitals, according to a release.
McLaren was ranked fourth in the country behind Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Oregon), Columbus (Indiana) Regional Health and Sentara RMH Medical Center (Harrisburg, Virginia).
According to the release from McLaren, it was “one of only five hospitals in Michigan to receive this honor, the only hospital in Northern Michigan, and one of only 10 community hospitals in the nation to be named a 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital.”
The release added “numerous clinical, operational and financial benchmarks compared to similar hospitals” are used to determine the rankings.
“Our teams are committed to providing the best clinical care to our patients which has led to us being national leaders in cardiovascular medicine,” McLaren Northern Michigan President and CEO Todd Burch said in the release.
More information about the cardiovascular department at McLaren Northern Michigan is available at www.mclaren.org/northernheart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.