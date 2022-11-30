Webinar slated
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center presents the webinar “Forming Your LLC or DBA” at 10 a.m. Dec. 1.
Free for Michigan residents; financial assistance is provided by Fifth Third Foundation. Register at https://michigansbdc.org/get-started/training-events/view/.
Locals Night
GLEN ARBOR — Locals Night goes from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at participating restaurants and stores in Glen Arbor. Shopping and dining specials may be available at Glen Arbor Wines, Cottage Book Shop, Cherry Republic and others.
Winter season starts
BOYNE FALLS — Boyne Mountain Resort opened its slopes during Thanksgiving weekend and aims to open daily for the winter season starting Dec. 2. This is weather dependent, according to a release.
The resort added lights so it can host night skiing Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5-9 p.m. Holiday hours may vary. An all-ages season pass for night skiing called “Under the Lights” is also available, according to the release.
Interested guests may visit boynemountain.com for more detail and updates on slope conditions.
Call for nominations
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce accepts nominations for the 2023 Business Award Gala through Dec. 12.
Manistee County businesses, individuals and nonprofits may be nominated in these categories: Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Action Award, Business Leader of the Year and Emerging Business Award.
A nomination link will be posted to the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and at manisteechamber.com/business-awards-gala.
Response webinar setLANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offer an emergency preparedness and response webinar at 1 p.m. Dec. 15.
The presentation covers how EGLE and the UPA work together to respond to environmental incidents like floods and fires. A question-and-answer session follows.
Contact BlazicR@Michigan.gov for more details about the program and RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov with questions about registration. Sign up via https://bit.ly/3tTVis1.
Owners awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Byrider presented the President’s Award to the Bill Marsh Auto Group, Jeff Chevalier and their team for the Traverse City store’s 2022 performance. The business ranked No. 13 in the nation.
The ownership team also was a finalist for Franchise of the Year. The franchise group, according to a release, owns dealerships in Saginaw and Wyoming.
Byrider is a buy here, pay here used car dealership and franchise system.
Glen Eagle renovating
TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Eagle recently started a $1.5 million renovation project to upgrade its design and amenities.
The project emphasizes improving social spaces for older adult residents, according to a release. The space will include an expanded fitness room, a new pub area with game room, a living room with library, an updated atrium and dining spaces and audio/visual capabilities in all common areas. Apartments will receive new lighting, vinyl tile flooring, upgraded bathrooms and more. Work should be finished in February 2023.
Glen Eagle is a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Traverse City. Holiday Glen Eagle won the Best of Senior Living Award from A Place for Mom and a Caring [Super] Star Award from Caring.com in 2022.
Pantry donations
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer plans to donate $1 million to food pantries across the Midwest through its Nov. 20-26 Simply Give program.
The retailer aims to provide one meal for each purchase of an eligible Meijer brand food item during Thanksgiving weekend. This will help provide four million meals to local food pantries that participate in the campaign. Several organizations in Michigan will benefit, including Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, the Salvation Army of Cadillac, Otsego County Community Food Pantry, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, Manna Food Project in Petoskey and Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
Leelanau Energy grants
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Energy recently announced eight grants through its Energize Leelanau Challenge. Awards aim to “fund and support innovative clean energy projects” in Leelanau County, according to a release.
The company received almost 20 applications and chose these projects to receive grants: Bohemian Cafe, $10,000; Northern Latitudes Distillery, $10,000; Inland Seas Education Association, $5,000; Habitat for Humanity, $5,000; Saving Birds Thru Habitat, $3,700; Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum, $1,000; the May residence, $1,000 and the Nilsson/Riebe residence, $1,000. For more details, go to LeelanauEnergy.org/Energize-Challenge or contact info@leelanauenergy.org.
Winter at Crystal Mountain
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain is prepping for the winter season.
The resort obtained additional stick guns, bringing the number of snowmaking machines to 172. The new snow guns will be on the backside of the mountain, near the Ridge Triple chairlift.
“You can’t ski or snowboard without snow, and we’re always looking for new, efficient ways to ensure our guests that this mountain will have optimum snow cover,” said Mike Cutler, director of mountain operations, in a release. “The new stick guns are perfect for covering more narrow trails and allowing our snowmakers to precisely control where they want to make snow.”
Additionally, Ridge Glades, a new downhill slope, is available for more advanced skiers and riders. The Backyard Station offers a warming area on the backside of the mountain, and the Yurt serves food and drinks. The resort also aims to bring 75-100 seats back to the Clipper Cafe. These were removed during the pandemic, according to the release.
Visit crystalmountain.com/ski/lift-tickets for prices and the slope schedule.
Sustainability report released
DETROIT — DTE Energy recently published its 2021 Sustainability Report, “DTE’s CleanVision.”
The annual report includes details about the company’s environmental, social and governmental efforts, according to a release. Information is available on the company’s performance in tree trimming, net zero commitments and workforce development programs.
The full report is available at https://bit.ly/3B2VJo3.
DTE rate to increase
LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission allowed DTE Electric Company to implement a $30,557,000 rate increase starting Nov. 25. This is a 71-cent increase per month for residential consumers using 500 kilowatt hours of electricity each month, according to a release.
According to the release, the initial rate increase request was $388 million. DTE filed the request at the end of January, proposing around a 9 percent increase for residential customers and 8 percent for commercial customers.
In May 2020, the MPSC approve a $188 million rate increase after the utility asked for a $351 million increase.
Protection campaign launches
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel runs her annual holiday consumer protection campaign through Dec. 22. The goal is to protect consumers’ information, whether they shop in stores or online.
Nessel kicked off the campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by reissuing consumer alerts. People can keep their credit card accounts safe by “creating a strong password and PIN that is unique to only that specific credit card, as well as keeping information private and shredding documents like statements before they go in the trash,” according to a release.
Nessel also reissued her online shopping and charitable giving alerts. According to the release, tips include researching the retailer and paying with a credit card. Also, people can review the AG Charity Search Database to verify an organization before donating money.
Visit www.michigan.gov/ag/complaints or call 877-765-8388 to submit a consumer protection complaint.
October sales decrease
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association reports that October sales went down after September.
The October Retail Index survey shows 48.9, a dip from September’s 61.5, according to a release. Almost half of Michigan retailers (45 percent) reported more sales than in September, while 39 percent found a decrease and 16 percent saw no change in sales.
The Index is conducted by the MRA with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
Treasurer: VITA volunteers needed
LANSING — Michigan State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks is looking for people interested in signing up for the 2023 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
VITA volunteers are trained to help others in their community file taxes for free and claim every tax credit available. “Free tax preparation services are available to people who generally make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns,” the release said.
More information on volunteering is available at https://www.opssupport-surveys.com/se/2511374571F86012 or https://www.irs.gov/individuals/irs-tax-volunteers. Taxpayer assistance information is available at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.
Credit unions support hospitals
LANSING — Michigan Credit Union donated nearly $95,000 to Beaumont Children’s and Children’s Miracle Network hospitals during the “Turn UP the Miracles” radio fundraiser.
Co-op Miracle Match provided $10,000 of this donation. The program is managed by Co-op Financial Services on behalf of its 3,000 member credit unions, according to a release.
Contracts for Michigan companies
WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal contracts were awarded to several Michigan companies in November.
AAR Manufacturing in Cadillac receives $32,616 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia. Funds go to industrial supplies merchant wholesalers.
