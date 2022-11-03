AAA warns of deer-related crashes
DEARBORN — AAA warns drivers to use caution during deer hunting season in Michigan. Almost half of deer and vehicle crashes in Michigan occur in October, November and December, according to a release.
AAA offers several safety tips including wearing a seatbelt, watching for deer at dawn and dusk, slowing down if a deer is spotted and staying awake and sober. Motorcyclists should wear protective gear and use their bright headlights and other riding lights if possible. If the crash cannot be avoided, drivers should brake and stay in their lane rather than swerving, according to the release.
USPS warns
of scam
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury warns Michigan taxpayers of a scam going through the U.S. Postal Service.
Residents may receive a letter in the mail asking them to call a toll-free number to resolve an overdue state tax debt. The letter writer threatens to take the recipient’s bank accounts, wages, cash, business assets, cars, real estate or refunds if the bill is not paid.
The state Treasury reminds people that it communicates through letters featuring the state of Michigan letterhead. These letters will outline options to resolve overdue debt and detail taxpayers’ rights.
Call 517-636-5265 with questions about state debts or if a possible scam letter has been received.
MDOT receives
transportation awards
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation received two 2022 President’s Transportation Awards from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The President’s Transportation Award for Equity recognizes MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba, Chief Operations Officer Bradley Wieferich, Chief Administrative Officer Laura Mester and Chief Culture, Equity and Inclusion Officer Terri Slaughter. The President’s Transportation Award for Partnerships highlights MDOT’s work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities through its Transportation Diversity and Recruitment Programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.