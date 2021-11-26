USDA invests $982K in Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $982,000 in funding 20 projects in Michigan “to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for people who live and work in rural areas,” according to a release.
The funding will benefit 88,000 rural residents in Michigan. The funding is part of an $86 million federal investment.
The funding includes a $25,000 grant to the City of Cheboygan to purchase a patrol vehicle. The USDA also awarded $361,704 in Housing Preservation Grants to Ogemaw County, Oscoda County, the Alcona County Housing Commission, Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity, Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency and the Bay Mills Indian Community.
SBA updates applicant deadlines
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration released updated guidance for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program applicants.
EIDL loan and Targeted Advance applications will be accepted until Dec. 31 and will be processed after until funds are exhausted.
Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will also be accepted until Dec. 31. But the SBA announced it may be unable to process some Supplemental Targeted Advance applications submitted near the Dec. 31 deadline “due to legal requirements,” according to a release. Small businesses eligible to apply for the Supplemental Targeted Advance are encouraged to do so by Dec. 10.
“Borrowers can request increases up to their maximum eligible loan amount for up to two years after their loan origination date, or until the funds are exhausted, whichever is soonest,” according to the release.
For eligibility and application requirements, visit www.sba.gov/eidl. For more information on EIDL and other programs, visit www.sba.gov/relief.
Additional assistance for small business owners is available by phone (1-833-853-5638) or email (DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.