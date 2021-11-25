Bank campaign raises $21,000
HONOR — Honor Bank’s 2021 Honor Thy Neighbor campaign raised more than $21,000 to assist food insecure families in northern Michigan.
Community members and businesses donated more than $11,000 to the annual campaign and Honor Bank matched more than $10,000. Proceeds were contributed to the Northwest Food Coalition, Buckley Food Pantry and Bear Lake Food Pantry.
“Every dollar donated then becomes a dollar invested in our local economy as well as a dollar’s worth of high quality, healthy food for distribution throughout our region,” Northwest Food Coalition Chair Mary Clulo said in a release. “The Coalition aims to both reduce food insecurity and improve resident health in northern Michigan.”
Founded in 1917, Honor Bank has offices in Bear Lake, Benzonia, Buckley, Copemish, Honor, Lake Ann, and two in Traverse City.
Achievement certificate for MFA
LANSING — The Michigan Finance Authority received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for a sixth consecutive year.
The certificate was for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2020.
The certificate “is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” according to a release.
“MFA provides effective, low-cost options to finance the acquisition, construction, improvement, or alteration of land, facilities, equipment, the payment of project costs, or to refinance existing debt,” according to a release. More information on MFA is available at www.michigan.gov/mfa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.