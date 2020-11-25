Preparing to Speak to a Lender
TRAVERSE CITY — The Small Business Administration will offer a roundtable webinar Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m. to offer assistance to those seeking their first business loan.
According to a release, “Preparing to Speak to a Lender” aims to “debunk the myths and demystify the process of small business financing.” The team of two lenders, an SBA representative, a Small Business Development Corporation business consultant will answer a variety of financing questions.
Webinar speakers include: Cathy Gase, Lead Economic Development Specialist, SBA Michigan District Office; Kristen Miller, Vice President, SBA Product Specialist-Sr, Huntington National Bank; Chris Wendel, Business Coach, Northern Initiatives and Annie Olds, Northwest MI-SBDC Regional Director, Networks Northwest.
Advance registration for the free training is required at www.SBDCMichigan.org/training. More information is available at sbdc@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 929-5060.
Caution urged with online shopping
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan reminds consumers to use caution with online shopping this holiday season.
According to a release, the most common scams reported to the BBB Scamtracker involve online shopping. “Of all complaints where customers lost money, 64 percent of those reports so far in 2020 concern an online purchase,” the release stated.
Among the advice for holiday shopping, the BBB recommends:
- Beware offers that are too good to be true
- Do your research
- Know the return policy
- Shop sites you know and trust
- Use a credit card
More information is available at www.BBB.org.
Chamber breakfast tickets available
PETOSKEY — Tickets are available for the 29th annual Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Breakfast for Champions.
The virtual event is Dec. 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. Tickets are $80 for a table of eight or $10 for an individual and can be purchased at www.petoskeychamber.com.
Honors presented during the Breakfast for Champions include Chairman’s Award, Athena Award, Thriving Petoskey Award, Service Excellence Award, Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Ambassador of the Year Award, Community Enthusiast, the Architectural Awards and Petoskey Strong Award.
PMP Personnel Services is the event sponsor, Citizens National Bank is program sponsor and Rasmussen, Teller, O’Neil & Christman, PC, is the supporting sponsor.
Copper Ridge earns award
TRAVERSE CITY — Newsweek named Copper Ridge Surgery Center a 2021 Best Ambulatory Surgery Center.
According to a release, the Best Ambulatory Surgery Center award is “based on the quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations relative to the in-state competition.” Statista Inc. and Newsweek analyzed more than 4,300 ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states.
“Since opening our doors in 2004, our goal is to create the best experience for same-day surgical and procedural care anywhere,” Copper Ridge CEO Tina Piotrowski said in the release.
Copper Ridge, 4100 Park Forest Drive, was one of seven ambulatory surgery centers in Michigan to make the list.
Creative Coast website launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect launched its Michigan’s Creative Coast website in an effort to “increase the economic vitality of the Grand Traverse region.”
According to a release, www.michiganscreativecoast.com “is designed to attract and retain new talent” to the region. The website aims to “showcase and market our region as a great place to live and find a fulfilling career in the tech, trade and creative industries.”
The website also highlights the benefits of working remotely from the area.
The website offers a free job board for employers to post open positions that pay a minimum of $22 an hour or $45,000 a year or “paid internship or co-op positions to encourage the growth of family-sustaining careers in the Grand Traverse region.”
TC Central JA launches line
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central’s student-run Junior Achievement company announces the launching of Northern Life Hats.
According to a release, Northern Life Hats “provides warm, durable hats that represent life in the region.” The hats are available in fitted caps and knitted beanies.
The hats are available in five colors. For more information or to place an order, visit www.tccjabusinessclass.sunfrogshop.com.
The JA company located at Traverse City Central High School will donate $1 from the sale of each hat to the Big Brother Big Sisters Foundation.
Communicating through conflict
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Extension is offering an online course for workplaces “facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement.”
“Communicating through Conflict During COCID” is a 30-minute, self-paced online course. According to a release, the module “includes real-life scenarios in not only office and retail settings, but on social media as well.”
The course is $20 for individuals and $10 per person for groups of five or more. Participants receive a downloadable “badge” upon completion of the course.
MSU Extension also offers a two-module certificate course in “Communicating through Conflict” for $50 for individuals. Course graduates receive free access to the COVID-19 course upon completion.
For more information on courses, visit www.canr.msu.edu/conflict. For large group audiences, contact Lindsey Gardner at lgardner@msu.edu.
