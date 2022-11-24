TCWC special release
TRAVERSE CITY — With a lot of retailers offering special deals or products for shoppers the day after Thanksgiving, the Traverse City Whiskey Company decided to get into the act.
TCWC has a special new release for Black Friday: Straight Wheat Whiskey. Aged for seven years, Straight Wheat Whiskey (95% wheat, 5% malted barley) and is available at The Stillhouse in Traverse City, located at 201 E. 14th St., and The Outpost in Ferndale.
There are only 379 bottles of the 113.4 proof available. There is a limit of one per customer.
Home repair, utility aid
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers emergency home repair and weatherization assistance for area residents with low to moderate incomes.
Many home improvements and repairs can be completed at no cost or through a no-interest loan because of support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law along with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, Michigan’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Michigan State Housing Development MI-HOPE fund — according to a release.
Leelanau Energy and Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s low income community solar program can provide additional savings for NMCAA clients in Leelanau Township.
Community members may call NMCAA’s Housing and Energy Efficiency Services at 231-947-3780 or email HEESintake@NMCAA.net to get started. If they qualify for assistance, they will be scheduled for an appointment with an energy auditor.
Nonprofits awarded MIOSHA grants
LANSING — Nineteen nonprofit organizations received a total of $870,000 in training grants from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).
The annual MIOSHA Consultation Education and Training grants are “for the development and implementation of safety and health training and services, specifically to help support small and medium-sized businesses,” according to a release.
Grant awardees included AFL-CIO of Michigan; Alpena Community College; Associated General Contractors of Michigan; Baker College; Bay de Noc Community College; Center for Workplace Violence Prevention, Inc.; Eastern Michigan University Organization for Risk Reduction; Emergency Services Rescue Training; Great Lakes Safety Training Center; Incompass Michigan; Lawrence Technological University; Michigan Association of Chiropractors; Michigan Green Industry Association; Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association; Michigan State University; Parents for Student Safety Employment Standards; Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union; United Auto Workers; and University of Michigan Center for Ergonomics.
Group named Blue Ribbon Coalition
CHARLEVOIX — Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE) in Northern Michigan was named a Blue Ribbon Coalition by the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.
SAFE is one of 15 organizations in the country to receive this recognition for its work relating to substance misuse among youths in Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix counties.
They work with staff at area schools to provide youth events in substance-free environments. To learn more, visit safeinnm.com.
LMCU opens essay contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union’s 2022-2023 Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship will award 20 individual $2,000 college scholarships.
Applicants must write an original essay answering the question “What act of kindness have you experienced or witnessed that has positively influenced you most? How will you carry it into your future?”
Essays are evaluated by an independent panel of judges. Applicants are high school seniors (including home school students) who plan to enter a trade school, college or university in the next academic year. Applicants must be a resident of Michigan or Florida, a member of Lake Michigan Credit Union or the child of a LMCU member.
Complete an online application by Jan. 31 at LMCU.org/Hutt. Winners are announced in May 2023 on the credit union’s social media pages.
BBB warns of scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau aims to make people aware of potential online shopping scams during the holiday season.
BBB Scam Tracker reports that online shopping scams include nearly $380 million in losses, according to a release. Online scams have increased 87 percent since the tracker started in 2015.
Scammers try to draw in shoppers with rare items, low prices and fast delivery. In many cases, shoppers were directed to a fake website through social media posts or advertisements.
BBB offers these tips for shopping online:
- Avoid deals from unfamiliar retailers.
- Use a credit card to make purchases.
- Research product and seller reviews and visit BBB.org to look at business profiles.
- Read and keep a copy of the return policy.
UIA to upgrade system
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency selected Deloitte to design and install a new computer system to replace the Michigan Integrated Data Automated System (MiDAS).
Currently, workers file jobless claims and certify for benefits using MiDAS’ Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and employers use this to pay unemployment taxes and file reports.
The new Unemployment Framework for Automated Claim & Tax Services (uFACTS) system should be fully functioning in 2025. According to a release, the system will “ensure the timely payment of benefits as well as a robust and comprehensive fraud detection program.”
The project is expected to cost more than $78 million over a 10-year contract, according to a release. Individuals may visit Michigan.gov/UIA or call 866-500-0017 with questions about their unemployment claims.
Winter campaign starts
LANSING — Pure Michigan presents its national winter advertising campaign with two spots “Loud” and “Heart of Winter.”
“Outdoor enthusiasts and families alike are preparing and planning for a true Michigan winter,” said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, in a release. “Whether your activities are skiing, snowmobiling, visiting vibrant downtowns, ice fishing, ice climbing or more, our message is clear: Michigan is your winter playground.”
This year’s campaign aims to “build on the yearly impact of the winter tourism season,” according to a release. TravelUSA reported that in 2021, traveler spending was $2.9 billion. The 2022 winter advertising budget is $2,377,476 and includes $446,000 in partner contributions.
Contracts for Michigan companies
WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal contracts were awarded to several Michigan companies in November.
Kasper Industries in Gaylord received $44,693 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio. Funds go to motor vehicle parts manufacturing.
