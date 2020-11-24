Sam’s offers virtual Santa visits
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club is offering a live, virtual visit via Zoom with
Santa Claus this season. The offering is free for Sam’s Club members.
Sam’s Club members can visit https://www.samsclub.com/santasession to book a live visit. Members can choose from a diverse group of Santas and personalize the session. A photo and video from each live session will be provided for social media sharing.
A variety of items also are available online, including recipes and a downloadable coloring book.
There is a limit of one Santa visit per membership, but multiple children can attend the live session. A Sam’s Club Photo account is required.
Once a session is booked, members will receive emails confirming the session, a reminder and follow-up instructions to download the photo and video.
MDOT receives $6M for buses
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive $6 million as part of the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission program.
MDOT will distribute the money to six transit agencies in the Upper and Lower Peninsulas for zero-emission battery electric buses, according to a release.
New charging infrastructure to support the new electric vehicles will also be designed and installed as part of the project.
Walmart doubles personal shoppers
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — With a shift in the way Walmart customers shop, the retail store announced it has doubled the number of personal shoppers from this time last year.
According to a release, 157,000 Walmart associates will be filling pickup and delivery orders this year. According to the release, the “new positions are in combination with 500,000 new associates hired since March, and another 20,000 seasonal associates for Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment centers.”
Nelson’s Green Brier expands to state
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey announced an expansion into Michigan and Ohio. The announcement is part of a national expansion plan by 2022.
According to a release, Nelson’s Green Brier Tenne- ssee Whiskey originated in 1860 and “was the first and largest selling brand of Tennessee Whiskey in the world, producing more than 2 million bottles a year.”
More information is available at https://greenbrierdistillery.com/.
