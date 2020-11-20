mBank earns honor from SBA
MANISTIQUE — mBank was named the 2019 Community Lender of the Year by the Michigan District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to a release from the bank.
The award recognizes the SBA lender that offers services and engages in activities that promote and support community development in Michigan, the release stated. According to the release, mBank made approximately $20 million in loans to back SBA lending initiatives and assisted entrepreneurs start or expand businesses in Michigan and northern Wisconsin.
“We will continue to be a leader in providing loans and banking solutions for small businesses throughout our footprint to ensure needed capital and financial resources are provided timely, even more so in light of the ongoing pandemic,” mBank President and CEO Kelly W. George said in the release.
Meijer fleet wins EPA award
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer’s vehicle fleet received a SmartWay Excellence Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency for the third straight year, according to a release from the retailer.
The release adds the retail company’s fleet “is the only four-time recipient of the distinct honor nationwide in the mixed carrier category.”
The SmartWay Excellence Award “recognizes the top retail and manufacturing carriers and shippers that demonstrate how their logistical operations make a measurable difference in reducing carbon emissions, while also effectively managing fuel costs as they move goods around the country,” according to the release.
The standalone fleet comprises 250 semi-trucks and nearly 400 drivers. The release said the retailer has a total network of 750 trucks that log more than 1.3 million miles per week.
Among the improvements Meijer has implemented are telematics to maintain quality and temperature control in refrigeration systems and backhauling measures to reduce “empty miles on the road.”
Christmas meal fundraiser underway
LUDINGTON — West Shore Bank’s 12th annual Christmas meal fundraiser is underway.
The Christmas meals are donated to local families in Benzie, Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties.
The fundraiser provided 786 meals to area families in 2019.
Grocery partners provide special pricing for a complete meal ranging from $10.50 to $15.
West Shore Bank will match the first $2,500 raised.
Anyone can make a tax-deductible donation at West Shore Bank during regular hours.
Donations can also be made at www.westshorebank.com or mailing a check payable to “Spirit of Giving Fund” to West Shore Bank, Attn: Spirit of Giving, PO Box 627, Ludington, MI 49431.
Donations are accepted through Nov. 27.
