VA to update system
SAGINAW — The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to adopt a new electronic health record (EHR) system to replace the current software that stores information and tracks patient care.
The Oracle Cerner EHR system will allow for sharing of veteran medical records across the VA and with the Department of Defense, U.S. Coast Guard and community health care providers. The system includes an online patient portal called “My VA Health.”
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw is training and adding staff ahead of the expected June 2023 launch. The facility has nine VA community-based outpatient clinics in the state, including the Colonel Demas T. Craw VA Clinic in Traverse City. More information: www.ehrm.va.gov/.
Veterans’ program launches
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University partners with SpartanNash to start the Veterans Advance: Progressive Work-Based Learning pilot program. This was announced Nov. 11 during the university’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast.
“GVSU was the first in the nation to launch the Veteran’s Promise aimed at supporting those with an intention to start college after or during service,” said GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella in a release. “This year, Grand Valley is addressing the negative impacts of delayed career starts due to veterans’ commitment to serve.”
The new Veterans Advance program includes competitive wages and career progression for veterans while they attend school, Mantella said in the release. Additionally, corporate partners provide paid work experience and a leadership portion that goes with the veteran’s degree plan.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock, according to a release from the company.
The dividend is payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 19.
Active military, veteran benefits
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury offers services for current and former military members.
These include military pay tax exemption, Children of Veterans Tuition Grant, disabled veterans property tax exemption, Principal Residence Exemption (PRE) for active duty military personnel, property tax relief during active military service, summer property tax deferment and the Federal Military Spouses Residency Relief Act.
People with questions about tax relief and other benefits may go to Michigan.gov/Treasury.
Transportation program adopted
LANSING — The State Transportation Commission recently approved the final version of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program.
It includes planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program and information on public transportation, rail and aeronautics. Public comments made in August are summarized.
The plan will be sent to the legislature, state budget director and the House and Senate fiscal agencies by March 1.
Read the final draft at Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.
