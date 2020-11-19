Creative Coast Guide now on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — A guide highlighting the creativity and diversity of northern Michigan industry is on sale now.
“The Creative Coast Guide: A Guide to Great Creatives of the Grand Traverse Region” is available for $20 at www.michiganscreativecoast.com and at local retailers. Creative Coast is a Traverse Connect initiative.
The 200-page guide is a partnership between Traverse Connect and The Boardman Review. According to a release, the guide has interviews with more than 100 creative professionals in the area.
Michigan’s Creative Coast talent attraction website should launch later this month.
Priority extending virtual care, telehealth
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health will continue to offer $0-cost-share virtual care and telehealth services into 2021 “for nearly all fully-funded (Health care saving account) HSA and non-HSA plans ahead of deductible,” the company announced in a release.
The release stated this also will be a standard benefit “for most fully-funded employer-sponsored (Affordable Care Act) ACA plans.”
Priority Health has encouraged members to use virtual visits during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the spread of the illness. Priority said extending the no-cost share virtual visits will “not only ensure that high-risk members have affordable access to care, but also help enable the transformation to more virtual health care services.”
Priority Health has launched new MyPriority Telehealth Primary Care Physician plans that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Members can download the Priority Health app or log into their member account to access virtual care. More information is also available at www.priorityhealth.com.
Frey Foundation donates to program
PETOSKEY — The Frey Foundation contributed $10,000 to the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation to assist small businesses in Emmet County.
The contribution from the Grand Rapids-based foundation will be used for the Regional Resiliency Program for businesses with nine or fewer employees in Emmet County.
The Regional Resiliency Program, created in May by Venture North Funding and Development, recently expanded into Emmet.
More information about the Regional Resiliency Program is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org by calling Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith at (231) 357-6776 or David Jones at (231) 348-5820.
Century 21 Northland holds blood drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Century 21 Northland sponsored a blood drive Oct. 21 and was able to donate nine pints to Versiti Blood Center of Michigan.
The blood drive will support local patients, Century 21 Northland Broker/Owner Brad Platt said in a release.
Century 21 Northland has hosted the Versiti blood bus in its Traverse City parking lot since 2018.
Century 21 Northland has collected a total of 58 pints during that time.
More information on Versiti is available at www.versiti.org/home.
TBACU drop-off sports for Toys for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is serving as a drop-off location for Toys for Tots.
Toys for Tots collects and distributes new toys to children in need in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
TBACU will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at both of its branches until Dec. 14.
Toys for Tots has assisted more than 265 million children since it was founded in 1947. More information is available at www.toysfortots.org.
