Treasury: Be cybersecurity aware
LANSING — Even though the state’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month was in October, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents to be aware of cybersecurity threats and fight tax-related identity theft.
Among the tips from the Michigan Treasury are:
- Only connect to the Internet over secure, password-protected networks
- Do not click on links or pop-ups, open attachments or respond to emails from unfamiliar individuals
- Do not respond to requests for personal information
- Limit the sharing of information by reviewing privacy settings of social media accounts
- Trust your intuition
- Password-protect all accounts and devices with strong passwords at least 12 characters long and don’t use the same password twice
For more information on the Michigan Cyber Initiative, visit Michigan.gov/cybersecurity.
USDA awards $243M in grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture made more than $243 million in grants through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
The USDA is investing $169.9 million through the SCBGP “to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops,” according to a release. SCBGP recipients include the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board. A complete list of the SCBGP grant recipients is available at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/awards.
USDA awarded nearly $74 million to 21 award recipients through the SCRI. A complete list of SCRI grant recipients is available at go.usa.gov/xM97N.
Unemployment filers must register
LANSING — Unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits now are required to register for work with Michigan Works! staff and verify their registration with either an in person or virtual appointment.
“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said in a release. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”
To register for work, claimants must complete the following two steps: First, visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect. Second, meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits).
Failure to meet with Michigan Works! Service Center staff to verify their registration could delay the payment of unemployment benefits.
Visit the UIA website at Michigan.gov/UIA for more information about Work Registration. For a list of local Michigan Works! Service Centers, visit MichiganWorks.org or call (800) 285-WORKS.
Invasive species grant applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Up to $25,600 in grant funding is available for organizations dedicated to aquatic invasive species education.
Funding requests can range from $1,000 to $3,000 and do not require local match or cost sharing. Clean Boats, Clean Waters grants can be used for a variety of activities including signage, invasive species removal supplies such as plant removal tools, sponges and towels, and staff time to perform watercraft inspections and demonstrations of boat cleaning techniques.
Eligible applicants include lake associations, watershed groups, local or tribal units of government, and non-profits. Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas are encouraged to support local groups in their area that are applying for CBCW grant funds or pursue Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program funds to perform boater outreach activities.
Interested groups can apply for a grant now on the Clean Boats, Clean Waters website, https://www.canr.msu.edu/clean_boats_clean_waters/.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 17. This is a competitive funding opportunity and complete applications will be ranked based on eligibility, project significance, and overall strategy.
Accepted grantees will be notified in February of their award.
