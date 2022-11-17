Salvation Army reopens store
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army Traverse City reopens its Thrift Store and Donation Center at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at 1225 W. South Airport Road.
The store closed in July because of staff shortages, according to a release. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Apprenticeship week designated
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Nov. 14-20 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week. Michiganders who are seeking a career are “encouraged to consider earning while learning” through a registered apprenticeship, according to a release.
Registered apprenticeships are career training programs that provide paid work experience, classroom instruction and industry-recognized credentials upon completion. According to the release, Michigan is fifth in the nation in current apprenticeship opportunities.
Employers and people interested in registered apprenticeships may visit Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.
Torch Award winners
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan announced winners for the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics.
The winners for “ethical businesses and nonprofits ... who have gone above and beyond to help those in their communities” were named Nov. 14 event in Grand Rapids.
Winners by category were:
- Businesses with 51-175 employees: Foundation Systems of Michigan in Traverse City.
- Business 11-50 employees Central/Southern Region: Zhang Financial, LLC, Portage
- Business 1-10 employees Central/Southern Region: Custom Computer Company, Niles
- Business 1-10 employees Northern Region: Clare Family Fitness
- Nonprofit 1-20 employees: A.Y.A Youth Collective, Grand Rapids
- Nonprofit 20+ employees: Comprehensive Therapy Center, Grand Rapids
Craft beverage month announced
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named November as Michigan Craft Beverage Month to recognize the industry.
“As we move into the holiday season, I encourage Michiganders to join us in supporting our award-winning craft beverages,” Whitmer said in a release. “It’s not only important to Michigan’s economy and tourism, but they taste great too. Let’s keep supporting strong Michigan-made businesses and creating economic opportunity in every region of the state.”
According to the release, there are more than 300 breweries, 200 winery tasting rooms, 100 distillers and 90 hard cider producers in the state. This puts Michigan in the No. 6 spot in the nation for its number of craft breweries and No. 9 for wine production.
Information about the Michigan Craft Beverage Council is available at michigancraftbeverage.com.
Contracts for Michigan companies
WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal contracts were awarded to several Michigan companies in November.
Stephan Wood Products, Inc. in Grayling received a $59,480 award from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio. Funds are for motor vehicle seating and interior trim manufacturing. AAR Manufacturing in Cadillac obtained $38,128 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia for metal container manufacturing. Avon Protection Systems Inc., also in Cadillac, received $172,893 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia for surgical appliance and supplies manufacturing.
