Service award nominations due
TRAVERSE CITY — Nominations for Traverse Connect’s 2021 Distinguished Service Award are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.
The award has been held annually since 1929 “to recognize a local resident for his or her efforts to improve the lives of people living and working in the Grand Traverse area,” according to a release. Nominees must be residents of Traverse Connect’s five-county area.
The 2021 Distinguished Service Award will be announced in December. The traditional Distinguished Service Award Luncheon will be held in the spring.
Nominations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/TC21DSA.
Manistee YAC deadline extended
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation opened its Youth Advisory Council membership application and extended the deadline through Nov. 19.
The main role of the YAC is to recommend grants from the Foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund. The YAC is seeking members from Bear Lake High School, 9th-11th grade representatives; Brethren High, 9th-12th grade; CASMAN Academy, 9th-12th; Manistee Catholic Central, 9th-10th; Manistee High, 9th-11th; Onekama, 9th-10th; Manistee Great Lakes Virtual Academy and homeschooled high school students.
Applicants will be notified by Dec. 17. More information on YAC and a membership application is available at www.manisteefoundation.org. For questions, contact Foundation program officer Hannah Rodriguez at hannah@manisteefoundation.org or (231) 723-7269.
Aurora offers Thanksgiving special
LAKE LEELANAU — Aurora Cellars in Lake Leelanau is offering free shipping and 10 percent off wine orders of $150 or more for Thanksgiving.
The offer is available to online orders only and can’t be picked up or ordered from the tasting room. The offer expires Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Enter the coupon code MANYTHANKS21 at checkout.
Torch Award finalists announced
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan announce finalists of the 2021 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics. The winners will be celebrated at an event Nov. 22 at noon at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.
Finalists in the Northern Region include:
- Nonprofit 20+ Employees: Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy
- Business 1-10 Employees: Clare Auto Sales, Inc.; Keep it Real Social LLC, Petoskey; Northern Hearth Quilting & Sewing Center, LLC, Cadillac
- Business 11-50 Employees: Papas Place Adult Day Care LLC, Reed City
McDonald’s serves up special offer
SAN BERNARDINO, California — McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years of its Egg McMuffin with a special offer.
The fast-food restaurant is offering the Egg McMuffin for 63 cents on the McDonald’s app on Nov. 18, according to a release. The offer is only available on the app during breakfast hours and “customers can order the breakfast sandwich, and any add-ons, for carry out, drive thru or dine-in at participating restaurants,” according to the release.
LLL applications due by Dec. 1
MANISTEE — Manistee County leaders have until Dec. 1 to apply for the Manistee County Community Foundation 2022 Leadership Learning Lab training series.
The program is a collaboration between Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Frey Foundation and 10 community foundations in northern Michigan. Nonprofit, business, government and Tribal Nations are welcome to apply.
The LLL “consists of monthly learning sessions, group learning, individual reflection, a community Facebook group and ongoing support,” according to a release. Manistee and Oceana County will participate in Site 1, one of five regional sites.
A virtual informational session about the 2022 LLL program is scheduled for Nov. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. Register for the informational session and/or apply for the program at https://www.rotarycharities.org/apply-lll.
To connect with a program alum for questions specific to Manistee County participants, contact Manistee County Community Foundation President and CEO Laura Heintzelman at (231) 723-7269 or laura@manisteefoundation.org.
Veterans event draws 49 people
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans and their spouses received free legal advice and/or services as part of a Wills for Veterans event held on Veterans Day.
The Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association event provided 49 veterans and their spouses with wills, durable powers of attorney, Advance Medical Directors and other estate planning advice and services. The association worked in partnership with Munson Healthcare Advanced Care Planning Department and Traverse Area District Library volunteers.
The association issued special thanks to attorneys Keith Koonman, Jenn Gray, Jon Tomaso, Larry LaSusa, Diane Kuhn Huff, Brandon Dornbusch, Laura Garneau, Heather Bruce and Gregory Meihn; paralegals Kathy Blunck and Krysha Jesko; TADL Sight & Sound Audio Visual Department Head Aaron Olson; and Munson Collaborative Care Coordinator Stephanie Van Slyke.
DuneGrass opens in Beulah
BEULAH — Cannabis dispensary DuneGrass opened Nov. 13 in Beulah at 7803 Crystal Drive. The new facility occupies a storefront on the corner of U.S. 31 Highway and Crystal Drive.
The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for DuneGrass on Nov. 13. The Beulah location is the fifth in Michigan for DuneGrass.
DuneGrass offers “medicinal and recreational cannabis products that are grown, processed, and tested in Michigan,” according to a release.
Free budget counseling offered
TRAVERSE CITY — With the holidays approaching, the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency issued a reminder that the organization offers free budget counseling.
NMCAA financial management services budget/housing counselors meet with individuals and families to create a budget plan for Christmas. For more information on NMCAA’s Budget Counseling Services, call (231) 714-4578 or send an email to apopa@nmcaa.net
Export intern training available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s International Trade and Development Internship Program is accepting company registrations through Dec. 3.
The program is held in conjunction with the Michigan State University’s International Business Center. The program provides 50 percent reimbursement of student wages up to $3,600 for companies. More information an application is available at nwm.org/TradeIntern.
Ribbon cutting set for Nov. 19
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce has a ribbon cutting scheduled for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. for Claytons Recycled Company.
Claytons is located at 3533 S. Derenzy Road in Bellaire. A tour of the studio will follow.
AAA: Don’t veer for deer
DEARBORN — With firearm deer season under way in Michigan, AAA — The Auto Club Group issued a reminder to motorists to be aware of deer while driving. More than 43 percent of vehicle-deer crashes in the state occur in October, November and December, according to a release.
Five people were killed in deer crashes and another 1,400 were injured, according to the release.
AAA advises motorists to: Stay awake, alert and sober; wear a seat belt; be especially alert at dawn and dusk; if you see one deer, slow down because there may be more nearby; and if a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve. Brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.
Nessel, UIA share money mule signs
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert as part of the Department of Justice’s Money Mule Awareness Campaign.
Money mules are “people who, at someone else’s direction, receive and move money obtained from victims of fraud,” according to the release.
More information on Money Mules is available at https://www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch/money-mule-initiative. Consumer complaints can be filed at the Attorney General’s website at michigan.gov or by calling 877-765-8388.
MESP earns top national ranking
LANSING — The Michigan Education Savings Program was one of three of 529 state-administered plans to receive a Gold rating from Morningstar Inc.
Morningstar rates plans based on four factors: Process, people, parent and price.
“To be called one of the ‘best and brightest’ by Morningstar is a tremendous honor and an important endorsement from a respected third-party validator that MESP is a great investment for Michiganders,” MESP Administrator Diane Brewer said in the release.
Morningstar said MESP earned the Summa Cum Laude rating and said it “set the curve for their peers, offering exceptional investments while emulating savvy stewardship,” according to a release. A Section 529 plan managed by TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing Inc., MESP has “earned silver and gold ratings from Morningstar each year since 2012,” according to the release.
MESP reported more than 290,000 accounts with total assets of more than $7.6 billion. More information about MESP is available at MISaves.com or by calling 877-861-6377.
Special benefits for military, vets
LANSING — The State of Michigan is reminding current and former military members of special benefits they may receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Current and former military members may be eligible for Military Pay Tax Exemption; Children of Veterans Tuition Grant; Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption; Principal Residence Exemption for Active Duty Military Personnel; Property Tax Relief during Active Military Service; Summer Property Tax Deferment; and Federal Military Spouses Residency Relief Act.
For more information about tax relief and other benefits for current and past military members, visit Michigan.gov/Treasury and click on ‘Contact Us.’ Program-specific phone numbers can be found on the webpage.
Treasury: Be cybersecurity aware
LANSING — Even though the state’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month was in October, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents to be aware of cybersecurity threats and fight tax-related identity theft.
Among the tips from the Michigan Treasury are:
- Only connect to the Internet over secure, password-protected networks
- Do not click on links or pop-ups, open attachments or respond to emails from unfamiliar individuals
- Do not respond to requests for personal information
- Limit the sharing of information by reviewing privacy settings of social media accounts
- Trust your intuition
- Password-protect all accounts and devices with strong passwords at least 12 characters long and don’t use the same password twice
For more information on the Michigan Cyber Initiative, visit Michigan.gov/cybersecurity.
USDA awards $243M in grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture made more than $243 million in grants through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
The USDA is investing $169.9 million through the SCBGP “to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops,” according to a release. SCBGP recipients include the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board. A complete list of the SCBGP grant recipients is available at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/awards.
USDA awarded nearly $74 million to 21 award recipients through the SCRI. A complete list of SCRI grant recipients is available at go.usa.gov/xM97N.
Unemployment filers must register
LANSING — Unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits now are required to register for work with Michigan Works! staff and verify their registration with either an in person or virtual appointment.
“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said in a release. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”
To register for work, claimants must complete the following two steps: First, visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect. Second, meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits).
Failure to meet with Michigan Works! Service Center staff to verify their registration could delay the payment of unemployment benefits.
Visit the UIA website at Michigan.gov/UIA for more information about Work Registration. For a list of local Michigan Works! Service Centers, visit MichiganWorks.org or call (800) 285-WORKS.
Invasive species grant applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Up to $25,600 in grant funding is available for organizations dedicated to aquatic invasive species education.
Funding requests can range from $1,000 to $3,000 and do not require local match or cost sharing. Clean Boats, Clean Waters grants can be used for a variety of activities including signage, invasive species removal supplies such as plant removal tools, sponges and towels, and staff time to perform watercraft inspections and demonstrations of boat cleaning techniques.
Eligible applicants include lake associations, watershed groups, local or tribal units of government, and non-profits. Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas are encouraged to support local groups in their area that are applying for CBCW grant funds or pursue Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program funds to perform boater outreach activities.
Interested groups can apply for a grant now on the Clean Boats, Clean Waters website, https://www.canr.msu.edu/clean_boats_clean_waters/. The deadline to apply is Dec. 17. This is a competitive funding opportunity and complete applications will be ranked based on eligibility, project significance, and overall strategy. Accepted grantees will be notified in February of their award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.